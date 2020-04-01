New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.47 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 21.7%. Surgical robotics and navigation is an advanced technology, primarily used in neurosurgery. In Robotic surgery, surgeons use the computer to control small instruments attached to a robot it is also known as computer guided minimally invasive surgery. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method. To acquire the major user acceptance market players in surgical robotics and navigation market are more focused in developing non-invasive and portable robotic platform. For instance, Versius Robotic System from CMR Surgical a UK based company has been used by NHS surgeons for minimal access surgery (MAS) in 2019. The portable design of robotic device permits free movement within ward and between various hospitals also help easy access in keyhole surgery.
Several development of user friendly and technologically developed robotic platforms to capture need gap is one of the major factor driving the market growth. For instance, Senhance Surgical Robotic System a U.S. based company has received Japanese approval for its TransEnterix‘s Senhance robot-assisted surgery device for several procedures. However, the majority of surgeons are unaware of the use of robotics in healthcare, and mechanical failures associated with surgeries are likely to restrain the market.
The COVID-19 Impact: COVID-19 has impacted several countries significantly at an exponential rate with more than 800,000 infected cases worldwide. According to the several recommendations circulated by the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) and European Association for Endoscopic Surgery (EAES)the surgical robotics and navigation market might experience a slight declined demand. The organizations recommend to abort unnecessary and elective surgical and endoscopic cases. Although the decisions are up to the local authorities and as per the severity in the region. Moreover, the emergency cases such as active malignancy or symptoms that require urgent care can be operated.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Systems market on the basis of types, applications end use and region.
Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
