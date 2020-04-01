MOBILE, Ala., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor living is more popular than ever, and Today’s Homeowner is ready to make one homeowner’s backyard dreams come true. The multimedia home improvement brand is opening up entries for its international Backyard Paradise contest now through April 26.



The winner of this contest, sponsored by Pavestone and Quikrete , will receive a backyard makeover and be featured on the internationally syndicated television show, “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford,” which reaches over 2 million weekly viewers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“Outdoor living continues to be a huge interest and investment for homeowners,” says Danny Lipford, host of “Today’s Homeowner” TV. “I look forward to this contest each year because it’s rewarding to work with homeowners and help them transform their outdoor space into a beautiful, functional extension of their home. My team and I get to help bring a dream to reality, plus give our audience some creative, practical inspiration to upgrade their own backyards.”

This annual contest attracts thousands of entrants from all across the U.S. For the first time, Canadian residents will be eligible to participate. Entrants must be legal residents of either the U.S. or Canada (excluding the province of Quebec), at least 21 years of age, and current homeowners. The contest is hosted online at TodaysHomeowner.com/BackyardParadise .

The winner of the contest will receive:

Up to $10,000 in Pavestone and Quikrete materials (may include pavers, retaining blocks, fire pits, concrete and more)

Labor/installation to create their backyard paradise

Expert advice from the Today’s Homeowner, Pavestone and Quikrete design teams

A featured role in an episode of “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford”

To enter the contest, homeowners must submit a 100-word or less summary of why their backyard needs a makeover, desired improvements, a description of how an upgraded space would be used, and photos of their current backyard. Video submissions are highly encouraged.

Last year’s winning couple, Jason and Sarah Gulley, from Knoxville, TN, submitted a fun video of their outdoor space involving the entire family. Check out their backyard paradise transformation .

About Today’s Homeowner Media

Today’s Homeowner is a trusted home improvement authority delivering fresh, original, practical advice to consumers across diverse media platforms including the top-rated, nationally syndicated “Today’s Homeowner” television show, now in its 22nd season, and its radio counterpart, the nationally syndicated “Today’s Homeowner” radio show.

Additionally, the media brand hosts the top home enthusiast destination website, TodaysHomeowner.com , the weekly “Today’s Homeowner” Podcast, robust social media channels and the award-winning lifestyle blog and web series, ”Checking In With Chelsea.” 3 Echoes Productions , the professional production arm of the brand, serves an impressive national clientele with expert video services.

Host and founder of the brand, Danny Lipford , is among the most sought-after home improvement experts in the country. The seasoned remodeling contractor and media personality served as the home improvement expert for CBS’s “The Early Show” and The Weather Channel for over a decade and has made more than 200 national television appearances on “FOX & Friends,” “Inside Edition,” “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” FOX Business Channel, “Rachael Ray” and more. He travels the country making appearances as a brand ambassador and spokesperson and contributes expertise to hundreds of popular magazines and online media outlets each year.

