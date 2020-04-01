At Kvika‘s AGM held on 26 March 2020 the meeting approved to reduce the company‘s share capital by ISK 50 million nominal value, or the equivalent of 50 million shares, from ISK 2,014,759,097 to ISK 1,964,759,097 nominal value, by cancelling own shares held by the company in the said amount. These are shares that the company purchased under a formal buy-back programme in 2019.

The share capital reduction has now been registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 1,964,759,097.