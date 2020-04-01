NEW YORK, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somatix® Inc ., an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company which provides a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution to healthcare providers, is proud to announce a technology partnership with PointClickCare , the leading cloud-based software vendor for the senior care market. Through this partnership, Somatix’ SafeBeing™ is now fully integrated with PointClickCare’s core electronic health record (EHR) platform and listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace, an online platform that enables customers to more easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners.



As a result of this integration, users can now expect to benefit from the passive data collection via Somatix’ SafeBeing™, which enables caregivers to continuously monitor and analyze seniors' daily routines in real-time using an enterprise dashboard, smartband, user mobile app, and a caretaker/family app.

“We are excited to demonstrate our integration with PointClickCare,” said Eran Ofir, CEO of Somatix. “We look forward to engaging the skilled nursing facilities and senior living communities that already use PointClickCare’s EHR platform, and offer our novel Remote Patient Monitoring platform to further enhance our joint customer’s quality of care.”



Somatix SafeBeing utilizes patented gesture detection technology, machine learning, and advanced analytics to detect hand movements and report on activities and events such as walking, sleeping, drinking, falling, smoking, wandering and a variety of insights and predictive analytics. By monitoring these actions through SafeBeing, healthcare providers can detect variations in activities that may be cause for concern, and trigger alerts, reminders and notifications to caregivers and family members. The passive collection of data via a wearable band is automatically entered into the EHR via PointClickCare’s API without the need for human entry, and providing real-time access.

Joseph Shadid, CEO of Holy Family Senior Living which uses both Somatix SafeBeing and PointClickCare said, “As a user of both solutions, this integration gives our caregivers immediate access to patient information in a single location, which creates efficiencies and enhances our ability to deliver the best possible care to our patients and residents.”

“The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market,” says Chris Beekman , marketplace director, PointClickCare. “Our partnership with Somatix, and other Marketplace partners, is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities.”

Additional information regarding the integration can be found on SafeBeing’s listing on the PointClickCare Marketplace .

About Somatix

Somatix® is a provider of wearable-enabled, AI-powered Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions for healthcare providers. Somatix serves elderly care facilities, hospitals (monitoring discharged patients), and substance abuse rehabilitation centers. Its cost-effective platform uses patented gesture detection technology, machine learning algorithms and advanced analytics to remotely and passively analyze user's movements, activities and events in real-time such as walking, sleeping, drinking, falling, medication-intake, smoking and more. This data delivers important clinical insights to healthcare providers, helping them maintain continuous contact with and improve the well-being of those under their care. For more information, please visit www.somatix.com and follow LinkedIn and Twitter .

