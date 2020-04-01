EDMONTON, Alberta, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX:MRD) announced today that it is postponing its annual general meeting (AGM) until June 25, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current restriction on gatherings of larger than fifteen people in Alberta.



Darin Rayburn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Melcor commented: “Delaying our annual general meeting in the rapidly evolving COVID-19 environment is another of the measured and intentional actions we are taking to both stop the spread of the virus and position Melcor to respond with agility to the potential economic impact on our business. We are continuing to monitor the situation and respond accordingly. We will continue to keep all stakeholders informed and appreciate your ongoing support.”

Further details about Melcor’s AGM and how it will be handled in this new environment will be made available at a later date.

For more information on Melcor’s COVID-19 response, please visit: https://www.melcor.ca/media/latest-news/melcor-response-to-covid-19/

