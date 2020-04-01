Beter Bed Holding announces the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 13 May 2020. Following measures taken in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), shareholders are strongly requested not to attend the AGM in person, but to virtually attend the AGM through the live webcast and to exercise their voting rights by way of a written or electronic proxy with voting instructions. The latest information on the AGM, such as the agenda including explanatory notes and the notice for the AGM, is available on the company’s website www.beterbedholding.com .

Changes in Supervisory Board

At the AGM Beter Bed Holding proposes to appoint Barbara van Hussen and Maaike Schipperheijn as Supervisory Directors. Both appointments are for a period of four years.

Barbara van Hussen is a lawyer and a partner at JanssenBroekhuysen Advocaten and fulfils various (guest) teaching positions. In addition, Barbara held and holds various executive and supervisory positions. She is nominated for her broad background and valuable expertise in corporate and business law.



Most recently, Maaike Schipperheijn was CFO and member of the Board at Euroports. Before she held various international financial management and board positions, among others at Shell and joint ventures of Shell. She has also worked as a Chartered Accountant at KPMG. She is nominated for her extensive international experience in the field of audit, financing, corporate governance and compliance.

The full resumes of both candidates are included in the notes to the agenda.

Following the AGM Huub Vermeulen will resign from the Supervisory Board. Huub has been a dedicated member of the Supervisory Board since 26 April 2018. His role at Bol.com requires maximum attention given the fast growth Bol.com is experiencing. Therefore he feels he cannot fulfil his role in the Supervisory Board in the best way possible for Beter Bed Holding.

Bart Karis, Chair of the Supervisory Board, comments: “We are very pleased to welcome Barbara van Hussen and Maaike Schipperheijn as new members of our Supervisory Board, resulting in a well-balanced composition of the Supervisory Board. At the same time, we sincerely regret but understand Huub’s decision to step down as member of our Supervisory Board. We are very grateful for his valuable contribution over the past two years and wish him all the best for the future.”

Following these changes, the Supervisory Board will consist of: Bart Karis (Chair), Pieter Boone (Vice-Chair), Alain Beyens, Barbara van Hussen and Maaike Schipperheijn.

Strategy Update

Given the current circumstances following the COVID-19 outbreak, the analyst meeting, scheduled for 13 May 2020, to update the market on our strategy, is postponed until further notice.

Further announcements

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and may take further COVID-19 related decisions with regard to the AGM. We advise shareholders to regularly check our website for any further updates.

Profile

Beter Bed Holding N.V. is a retail and wholesale organisation that offers its customers the best quality rest at affordable prices. The Group operates offline through physical stores and online through its own web shops for the specific brands. The Group is also active on national and international online retail platforms.

The Group operates in the following regions:

The Netherlands and Belgium, via the Beter Bed and Beddenreus brands (only in the Netherlands).

Sweden, via the Sängjätten brand.

Via its subsidiary DBC International, Beter Bed Holding operates a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, including international brands such as M line and Wave. Beter Bed Holding is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. Employing approximately 1,100 people, Beter Bed Holding achieved revenues of € 185 million in 2019.

