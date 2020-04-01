RADNOR, Pa., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) (“Tupperware”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Tupperware on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Tupperware securities between January 30, 2019 through February 24, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tupperware securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 27, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

According to the complaint, Tupperware operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. Tupperware engages in the manufacture and sale of an array of products for consumers under the Tupperware brand name. Tupperware also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under several brands, including the Fuller brand.

The Class Period commences on January 30, 2019, when Tupperware issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2018 financial results. In the press release, Tupperware provided a full-year 2019 guidance of $3.86 to $4.01 GAAP EPS (compared to $3.11 from full-year 2018).

Then, on February 24, 2020, after market close, Tupperware issued a press release announcing that Tupperware “will file a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to provide a 15-calendar day extension within which to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019.” The press release also announced, in pertinent part, that “[t]he Company is conducting an investigation primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business to determine the extent to which these matters may further impact results and to assess and enhance the effectiveness of internal controls at this business.” The press release further announced that Tupperware “is forecasting a need for relief concerning its existing leverage ratio covenant in its $650 million Credit Agreement dated March 29, 2019 (the “Credit Agreement”), to avoid a potential acceleration of the debt, which could have a material adverse impact on the Company. Approvals have been received, pending completion of final documentation, from participating banks to amend the maximum consolidated leverage (debt-to-EBITDA) in the Credit Agreement for the required relief. In connection with the amendment, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries will provide additional collateral and subsidiary guarantees.”

Following this news, Tupperware’s stock price fell $2.61 per share, or over 45%, to close at $3.11 per share on February 25, 2020.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate Fuller Mexico’s accounting and liabilities; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on a Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.

