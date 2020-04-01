VANCOUVER, Wash., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, recently added William Yearsley to the Board of Directors.



On March 26, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors elected Mr. Yearsley to the Board as an independent director in accordance with Company guidelines, and appointed him to the Board’s Audit Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee.

Mr. Yearsley’s background includes leadership at companies focusing on developing new technologies in engineering, utilities, and the environmental sector as well as corporate mergers, acquisitions, and restructuring. He served as an endowed professor at the University of Colorado Boulder Department of Civil, Architectural, and Environmental Engineering; was co-founder of American Civil Constructors; and has served on several boards of privately-owned construction-related businesses.

“Bill’s experience in civil engineering and industrial markets will provide key skills that will support our future growth plans in the water infrastructure market,” said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. “We are very pleased that Bill is joining our Board of Directors”.