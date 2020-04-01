Earnings Release Date – Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Conference Call Date – Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its first quarter 2020 results as Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

The Company’s first quarter 2020 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.”

Investors are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call discussing the financial results for the first quarter of 2020, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (703) 375-5524 and the conference call identification number is 6078737. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through April 22, 2021.