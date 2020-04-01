TORONTO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES REIT") (TSXV:ERE.UN) announced today it has revised the previously announced timing of its financial results and conference call for the first quarter of 2020. It will now issue its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 after markets close on:



Monday, May 11, 2020

A conference call hosted by Phillip Burns, Chief Executive Officer and the ERES REIT management team to discuss the results will be held on:

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local / International: (416) 340-2216

North American Toll Free: (800) 377-0758

A slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available an hour and a half prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the ERES REIT website at www.eresreit.com click on “Investor Relations” and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are local / international (905) 694-9451 or North American toll free (800) 408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 9844056#. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, June 6, 2020. The call and accompanying slides will also be archived on the ERES REIT website at www.eresreit.com. For more information about ERES REIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.eresreit.com.

ABOUT ERES REIT

ERES REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES REIT's Units are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES REIT is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with an initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES REIT currently owns a portfolio of 131 multi-residential properties, comprised of 5,632 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES REIT ERES REIT Mr. Phillip Burns Mr. Scott Cryer Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (416) 354-0167 (416) 861-5771



