VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: “DEX”) announces that the Mexican federal government has mandated that all non-essential businesses, including mining and exploration, temporarily suspend operations until April 30 due to the COVID-19 virus.



Almadex is not currently drilling at any of its projects, and drilling activities that it has been conducting on behalf of other companies in Mexico using its wholly-owned drills have ceased.

J. Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Azucar stated: “Almadex holds mineral properties and interests in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. We recognize the seriousness of this pandemic and will continue to monitor the situation with local health authorities where we operate”.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of over 35 years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex's management team. The Company owns a number of portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

