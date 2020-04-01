NEW YORK, NEW YORK, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 4 decades, the Sikh and Hindu communities in Afghanistan have suffered war-like conditions. They have endured barbaric attacks resulting in the loss of loved ones and having their religious freedom stifled by terrorism. As per information received from our chapter on the ground, both the Pakistan and the Indian governments are considering providing a safe refuge to those impacted. The local community is still in the midst of decision-making in terms of seeking a country in which to seek immediate shelter. UNITED SIKHS coordinator in Afghanistan, Charan Singh, said, “the Sikhs of Afghanistan love Afghanistan, but right now our situation is critical and tense with imminent danger. There is a great possibility of another attack. We are receiving death threats and are being asked to leave the country within 7 to 10 days. We will be making a plea to the UNHRC and the governments of Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and any of the Scandanivan countries to consider our plea of getting asylum in these countries.” “Our first priority is to get the Afghan Sikh families out of immediate and imminent danger. We thank the authorities for offering refuge to these troubled families,” said UNITED SIKHS International Humanitarian Aid Director, Gurvinder Singh. “At the same time, we are working with the governments of the United States, Canada, Australia, UK, New Zealand and other countries to help relocate them permanently from their temporary shelter country that they will be moved to in the coming days. UNITED SIKHS has already released funds through its Pakistan chapter to the Afghan Sikh community to tend to their emergency humanitarian and immigration needs. This will be continued as we move towards their advocacy and humanitarian needs during their arduous and long journey leading to their resettlement and the preservation of Sikh historical shrines that they leave behind in Afghanistan. We realize it’s not an easy task, but is doable with help from our supporters,” he added. The situation on ground zero is changing rapidly. Imposed by the Islamic State, on March 29, 2020, Sikhs living in Afghanistan were given a 10-day ultimatum to leave the country. Sikhs living in Kabul and other cities in Afghanistan are in immediate and imminent danger. Families have taken shelter in the local gurdwara (house of religious learning) fearing for their safety. In fact, they left their homes and personal belongings behind to seek sanctuary at the gurdwara. No community should have to live in fear and constant trepidation anywhere in the world. We have also written to the Vatican, thanking them for their solidarity and have requested them to amplify our ask by calling upon the international governments to bring this persecuted group to safety. As an urgent matter, UNITED SIKHS also offered additional security guards through a privately contracted security firm. However after consulting local community members it was agreed upon that the Afghan government has been responsive and has increased the number of guards for their safety and security. Also logistics at ground zero reported that any additional security from a private firm may attract unwanted attention. Afghanistan has historically been home to hundreds of thousands of Sikhs for centuries. Today, due to the grotesque violence and relentless attacks, the population has dwindled to less than three hundred families. Many Sikhs endure this life of terror for fear of leaving their motherland and historical institutions, knowing well that their lives are in peril. In Canada, Ambassador Soroosh condemned the violence against Sikhs stating that the attack was "A barbaric and cowardly attack against humanity. Soroosh went on to state that the, "Sikh community is a patriotic and peaceful community making a huge contribution to the Afghan society and the government is committed to protecting the lives of all citizens in the country" Globally, UNITED SIKHS stands unified in its commitment to finding safe refuge for all Sikhs living in Afghanistan. We hope you will support our efforts by making a contribution for us to continue to provide emergency assistance and advocacy. ਅਫਗ਼ਾਨ ਸਿੱਖ ਜਲਦੀ ਹੀ ਅਸਥਾਈ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਥਾਂ ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। 4 ਦਹਾਕਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਵੱਧ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ, ਅਫਗਾਨਿਸਤਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਖ ਅਤੇ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਯੁੱਧ ਵਰਗੇ ਹਾਲਾਤਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਤੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਘਾਤਕ ਹਮਲੇ ਸਹਾਰੇ ਹਨ ਜਿਸ ਦੇ ਨਤੀਜੇ ਵਜੋਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਅਜ਼ੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਦਾ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਆਤੰਕਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨੀ ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਅਫ਼ਗ਼ਾਨੀ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਲਈ ਆਰਜ਼ੀ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਟਿਕਾਣੇ ਦੀ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਅਫ਼ਗ਼ਾਨੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਾ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਭਾਲ ਦੇ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਵਿਚ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿਚ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਪੱਕੇ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਪਨਾਹ ਲਈ ਜਾ ਸਕੇ। “ਸਾਡੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਤਰਜੀਹ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਅਫਗਾਨੀ ਸਿੱਖ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਅਤੇ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਖ਼ਤਰੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੱਢਣਾ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪਰੇਸ਼ਾਨ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪਨਾਹ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਸ਼ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ, ਅਤੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਅਸੀਂ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ, ਕਨੇਡਾ, ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ, ਯੂ.ਕੇ, ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੱਕੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਰਹਾਇਸ਼ ਮੁਹਈਆ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਸਕੇ, ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨੀ ਦਫ਼ਤਰ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਮਾਲੀ ਮੱਦਦ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਅਫਗਾਨਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਕਾਗਜ਼ ਪੱਤਰ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਐਮਰਜੈਂਸੀ ਲੋੜਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਸਹਾਇਕ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ” ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ ਦੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਮਨੁੱਖਤਾਵਾਦੀ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਦੇ ਡਾਇਰੈਕਟਰ, ਗੁਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ। ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਅਫਗਾਨਿਸਤਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿ ਰਹੇ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਤੰਕਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਦੇਸ਼ ਛੱਡਣ ਲਈ 10 ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਅਲਟੀਮੇਟਮ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਕਾਬੁਲ ਅਤੇ ਅਫਗਾਨਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੇ ਹੋਰ ਸ਼ਹਿਰਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਵਸਦੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਇਸ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਖ਼ਤਰੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਭੈ-ਭੀਤ ਹਨ। ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਡਰੋਂ ਸਥਾਨਕ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰੇ ਵਿਚ ਸ਼ਰਨ ਲਈ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਦਰਅਸਲ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਘਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਤੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਮਾਨ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਛੱਡ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਡਰ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਰੰਤਰ ਭਟਕਣਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹਿਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ। ਅਫ਼ਗ਼ਾਨਿਸਤਾਨ ਵਿਚ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਬਦਲ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਸਾਥ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਵੈਟੀਕਨ ਨੂੰ ਪੱਤਰ ਲਿਖ ਕੇ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਸਤਾਏ ਅਫ਼ਗ਼ਾਨੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਥਾਂ ਤੇ ਤਬਦੀਲ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਵਿਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਸੱਦਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਨਜ਼ਾਕਤ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਝਦਿਆਂ, ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ ਨੇ ਨਿਜੀ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਵਾਧੂ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਗਾਰਡਾਂ ਦੀ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਸ਼ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ। ਪਰ ਅਫ਼ਗ਼ਾਨੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸਲਾਹ ਮਸ਼ਵਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਹ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਹੋਇਆ ਕਿ ਅਫਗਾਨਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਜੁੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਹੀ ਠੀਕ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਲਈ ਪਹਿਰੇਦਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਵਧਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਤੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਫਰਮ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਕੋਈ ਵਾਧੂ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਬੇਵਜ੍ਹਾ ਧਿਆਨ ਖਿੱਚ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਅਫਗਾਨਿਸਤਾਨ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਸਦੀਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਸੈਂਕੜੇ ਹਜ਼ਾਰਾਂ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਦਾ ਘਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ, ਭਿਆਨਕ ਹਿੰਸਾ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਰੰਤਰ ਹਮਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨ, ਆਬਾਦੀ ਸਿਰਫ ਤਿੰਨ ਸੌ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਘੱਟ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਹਿ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਆਪਣੀ ਮਾਤ ਭੂਮੀ ਅਤੇ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਸਥਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਛੱਡਣ ਦੇ ਡਰੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਹਿਸ਼ਤ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਹਿ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਹਾਲਾਂ ਕੇ ਇਹ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀਆਂ ਖਤਰੇ ਵਿਚ ਹਨ। ਕਨੈਡਾ ਵਿਚ ਅਫ਼ਗ਼ਾਨਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੇ ਰਾਜਦੂਤ ਸੋਰੂਸ਼ ਨੇ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਹੋਈ ਹਿੰਸਾ ਦੀ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਹਮਲਾ “ਮਨੁੱਖਤਾ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਇੱਕ ਵਹਿਸ਼ੀ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਇਰਤਾਈ ਹਮਲਾ ਸੀ। ਸੋਰੋਸ਼ ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ,“ ਸਿੱਖ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਾ ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਗਤ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਂਤਮਈ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਾ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਅਫਗਾਨ ਸਮਾਜ ਲਈ ਵੱਡਾ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਪਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਨਾਗਰਿਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਨ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਵਚਨਬੱਧ ਹੈ। " ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਪੱਧਰ ਤੇ ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ ਅਫਗਾਨਿਸਤਾਨ ਵਿਚ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਲਈ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਪਨਾਹ ਲੈਣ ਦੀ ਆਪਣੀ ਵਚਨਬੱਧਤਾ ਵਿਚ ਇਕਜੁਟ ਹੈ। ਅਸੀਂ ਸਮੁਚੇ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਤੋਂ ਇਹ ਆਸ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਹਾਲਾਤਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਸਾਡੇ ਅਫ਼ਗ਼ਾਨੀ ਭੈਣਾਂ ਭਰਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਵਕਾਲਤ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਰੀ ਰੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਪਾ ਕੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਯਤਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਕਰੋਗੇ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਤਾਕਤਵਰ ਬਣਾਉਗੇ।

Attachment

Sandy Levy UNITED SIKHS 210-439-5951 Sandra.Levy@unitedsikhs.org