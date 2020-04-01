Not for distribution in the United States or through United States wire services.



TORONTO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR”) (YES – TSXV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Korol as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1st, 2020.

Mark began his career at Laidlaw Inc., gaining experience leading a number of M&A transactions, followed by the appointment as Chief Financial Officer of Zenon Environmental Inc., which was a TSX listed cleantech company prior to its acquisition by GE. Mark’s previous positions have included Equity Research Analyst at National Bank (focused on Environmental firms), CFO of CDI Education Corporation (TSX), CFO and COO of the All Metal Group, and CFO of the Xela and Arturos Group of Companies.

“We’re thrilled to have Mark join the team,” said Andrew White, CEO. “Mark will bring a tremendous breadth of relevant experience to CHAR as we aggressively pursue growth opportunities and continue to develop our business.”

“I’m looking forward to joining this young and dynamic growth company,” said Mark Korol. “CHAR has a suite of leading technologies for industrial air, industrial water and organic waste conversion, and I’m excited to now be a part of the entrepreneurial team and back in the cleantech space.”

Mr. Korol succeeds Cindy Davis as Chief Financial Officer. CHAR would like to thank Ms Davis for her excellent work and support for CHAR since the inception of YES.V.

CHAR also announces that its Board of Directors has today approved the grant of 160,000 stock options to an officer of CHAR, which are exercisable into common shares of CHAR at a price of $0.075 per common share in accordance with TSX Policy 4.4, subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan. The options have a term of five years and will expire on April 1st, 2025. The options will vest subject to certain vesting criteria.

About CHAR

CHAR Technologies Ltd. is a cleantech development and services company, specializing organic waste pyrolysis and biocarbon development (activated charcoal 'SulfaCHAR' and solid biofuel 'CleanFyre'), custom equipment for industrial air and water treatment, and providing services in environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering, environmental compliance and resource efficiency.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

e-mail: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

tel: 647-968-5347