Detroit, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network are expanding coverage for services related to COVID-19 – waiving all member copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatment. The coverage applies to commercial PPO, Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans.
“In these incredibly difficult times, if our members contract COVID-19, Blue Cross will stand behind them all the way,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO, Daniel J. Loepp. “We want our members to get the care they need to treat COVID-19 successfully, without worrying about the cost.”
BCBSM and BCN are taking the following steps to help members during the current public health crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease:
Blue Cross considers these changes immediately applicable to all members in all lines of business. BCBSM will work with employer group customers that are self-insured to make decisions regarding their own benefits.
These initiatives are in addition to the following previously announced steps Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is taking to protect members from COVID-19:
Blue Cross encourages members to work with appropriate public health authorities before seeking testing for COVID-19. The company is posting information on its blog – www.MIBluesPerspectives.com – and website – www.bcbsm.com/coronavirus -- to inform customers and members of the latest on the national impact of coronavirus and provide counsel on what to do and where to seek care if members come down with symptoms.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, a nonprofit mutual insurance company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Blue Cross provides and administers health benefits to more than 4.7 million members residing in Michigan in addition to employees of Michigan-headquartered companies who reside outside the state. The company has been committed to delivering affordable health care products through a broad variety of plans for businesses, individuals and seniors for 80 years. For more information, visit bcbsm.com and MiBluesPerspectives.com.
Meghan O’Brien Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan 313-549-9884 newsroom@bcbsm.com
