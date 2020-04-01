MONTREAL, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Château Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: CTU) today announced that it has extended its $70 million asset-based senior credit facility and its $15 million asset-based subordinated term loan until December 31, 2020. The interest rates, constraints and covenants under the asset-based senior credit facility and the term loan remain the same. The availability of loans under each credit agreement is subject to the constraints of the Company’s borrowing base and to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

Please refer to the Company’s Management, Discussion & Analysis for the nine-month period ended October 26, 2019 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a description of the interest rates, constraints and covenants under the asset-based senior credit facility and the term loan.

Le Château is a Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 128 prime locations across Canada and an e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S. Le Château, committed to research, design and product development, manufactures approximately 30% of the Company’s apparel in its own Canadian production facilities.

This news release may include forward-looking statements relating to the Company and/or the environment in which it operates. These forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, the Company’s current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or are beyond the Company’s control. A number of factors may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed. These factors include the magnitude and length of economic disruption resulting from the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak; liquidity risks; the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the ability of the Company to successfully implement its business initiatives and whether such business initiatives will yield the expected benefits; changes in consumer spending; general economic conditions and normal business uncertainty; seasonality and weather patterns; changes in the Company’s relationship with its suppliers; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; interest rate fluctuations and changes in laws, rules and regulations applicable to the Company; and the risk factors set forth in other public filings of the Company, including the annual Management’s, Discussion & Analysis of the Company dated May 27, 2019 and note 2 of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company for the nine-month period ended October 26, 2019. The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and the Company disavows any intention or obligation to update or revise any such statements as a result of any event, circumstance or otherwise except to the extent required under applicable securities law.

