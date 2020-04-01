Golar LNG Partners LP (“Golar Partners” or “the Partnership”) has, today, instructed Nordic Trustee to summon a bondholders’ meeting for 21 April 2020 for the Partnership’s Senior Unsecured Bond Issues maturing in May 2020 (GOLP02, ISIN NO 001 07 36481) and May 2021 (GOLP03, ISIN NO 001 0736481) (the “Bond Issues”). The purpose of the meeting is to consider a proposal for certain amendments to the terms of the Bond Issues, all of which are referred in the attached copy of the summons (the “Amendment Proposal”).

The background for the Amendment Proposal is the recent Covid-19 virus induced deterioration in the macro-economic environment which has made a refinancing of the Bonds in the capital markets impossible in the short term.

A group of investors holding approximately 40% of each of GOLP02 and GOLP03 have committed to support the Amendment Proposal.

DNB Markets, Nordea, Danske Bank and SEB have been retained as advisors to the Partnership.

As set out in a separate press release, the Partnership announced today an update regarding its financial strategy and ongoing initiatives in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. This includes a decision to reduce its quarterly common distribution to $0.0202 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (from $0.4042 per unit in the previous quarter). The Partnership will, as a consequence, retain approximately $109 million of cash flow annually. This will allow the Partnership to focus its capital allocation on debt reduction, thus strengthening its balance sheet, while providing enhanced financial flexibility in its capital allocation priorities over time. The reduction will also result in lower breakeven re-contracting rates across the Partnership’s fleet.

Golar LNG Partners LP

Hamilton, Bermuda

April 1, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act