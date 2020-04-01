Selbyville, Delaware, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Titanium Dioxide Market size was estimated at $17 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $27.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a thorough assessment of the drivers and opportunities, wavering market trends, market size & estimations, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, top winning strategies.

Expanding the paints & coatings industry due to the growing infrastructural activities and automobile production augments the TiO 2 market demand. Titanium dioxide exhibits excellent surface treatment and high color retention characteristics. Thus, it finds extensive usage in food, plastics, aerospace, and construction applications, which account for the bulk of the product consumption.

The sulfate process will grow at a moderate rate, behind the chloride process, during the study period due to its generation of large amounts of waste and difficulty in material handling. This process uses sulfuric acid for processing titanium-containing minerals to form titanium dioxide. The product formed through this method is mainly used in the paints & coatings sector.

The rutile grade is estimated to exceed at a CAGR above 8% by 2026. This grade can be produced by both chloride and sulfate process. Rutile grade exhibits better weather ability and excellent hiding power than anatase grade thus finds usage in outdoor coatings and advanced paper coatings.

Ultrafine TiO 2 is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment with a robust CAGR of over 10% by 2026. This product is finer than pigmentary with particle size below 100 nm with a relatively lower amount of titanium di-oxide. Ultrafine TiO 2 finds usage in self-cleaning technologies and air & water purification equipment.

Paper & pulp segment will register a healthy CAGR of over 7% in the titanium dioxide market share during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the surging product demand in paperboard for furniture, base paper for décor laminating, coated paper, etc. Excellent retention and high level of consistency of titanium dioxide makes it an ideal material in this sector.

The North American will register a CAGR close to 7% by 2026. Significant construction expenditure will provide ample opportunities to market players. Also, ongoing trends pertaining to self-cleaning technology and R&D investments is further expected to drive the titanium dioxide market growth in the region.

Some major findings of the titanium dioxide market report include:

Chloride process segment will garner the largest market share by 2026 as it generates lesser wastage during production Rutile grade dominated the titanium dioxide market due to its better hiding power and weatherability characteristics The pigmentary grade will gain the largest market share by 2026 due to its preferred particle size in a plethora of applications Paints & coatings segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR by 2026 due to the rising popularity of titanium dioxide in this sector The Asia Pacific leads the titanium dioxide market owing to augmenting paints & coatings and construction industries in developing countries.

The key players included in the titanium dioxide industry report are Chemours, Argex Titanium, Lomon Billions, Tronox Holding, TAYCA CORPORATION, and Venator Material. Most of the players are focusing on agreements, acquisitions, and product launches to gain profitable growth.

