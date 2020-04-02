SANOMA CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 2 April 2020 at 08:00 EET

Sanoma Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 1 April 2020

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date 1 April 2020 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code SAA1V Amount, shares 45,000 Average price/share, EUR 8.3196 Total cost, EUR 374,382.00



The company holds a total of 476,977 of its own shares (SAA1V) including the shares acquired on 1 April 2020.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.





On behalf of Sanoma Corporation



DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho





Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 5605601





