Paris, April 2, 2020 – Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life, reaffirms its whole-hearted commitment to its clients, consumers, suppliers and employees in the 67 countries in which the company operates, to combat the health, economic and social fallout from COVID-19.
From the very first signs of the December 2019 COVID-19 outbreak in China, Sodexo began mobilizing its resources to ensure its consumers stay safe and healthy and that its business continues to operate for its clients:
Everywhere, the health and safety of employees and consumers is Sodexo’s top priority. We have introduced enhanced measures in addition to social-distancing guidelines that all staff adhere to, including:
Mindful of the difficulties encountered by its suppliers, Sodexo has also adopted support measures:
In addition, Sodexo is demonstrating its unanimity in the current crisis:
Sodexo is extremely proud of its employees who do a great job in often tough circumstances, and in locations that are on the front line. Sodexo recognizes their dedication and professionalism and extends its heartfelt thanks.
Sodexo immediately responded to the pandemic’s economic impact by adapting its operational management. This included closing down sites, lowering service frequency and cancelling or postponing some services.
Despite all our efforts, we know that this once-in-a-lifetime crisis currently confronting us will regrettably mean lay-offs for some of our on-site staff in some countries, while strictly adhering to local employment legislation. As a result, we have decided to establish
a global Sodexo Employee Relief Program to help on-site staff, who face layoffs.
Sodexo Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Sophie Bellon said:
“Our teams are our most precious asset. In adversity, they demonstrate the strength of our values and their professionalism without fail. I want to highlight my support and express my gratitude to them during these particularly difficult times.”
Sodexo CEO, Denis Machuel said:
"Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, our employees have been exemplary under often difficult conditions serving our clients and consumers around the world, and I want to pay a huge tribute to them. This unprecedented crisis highlights the major role played by the service industry and our people in the global campaign to fight the virus. We are making every effort to support our employees, clients, consumers and suppliers as much as possible. The Employee Relief Program allows us to address the individual needs of the most vulnerable affected by this once-in-a-lifetime global crisis."
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.
Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.
| Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)
22.0 billion euro in consolidated revenues
470,000 employees
19th largest private employer worldwide
67 countries
100 million consumers served daily
7.7 billion euro in market capitalization (as of March 17, 2020)
Formats available: