9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.1 Billion by the year 2025, Polymers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$455.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$358.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polymers will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adient PLC

AGM Automotive

Benecke-Kaliko AG

BOXMARK Leather GmbH & Co KG

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Classic Soft Trim, Inc.

Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH

Elmo Sweden AB

Faurecia SA

Fritz Draxlmaier GmbH & Co. KG (Draxlmaier Group)

Grammer AG

Groclin SA

Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

Katzkin Leather, Inc.

Lear Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Nbhx Trim GmbH

Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.

Seiren Co., Ltd.

SMS Auto Fabrics

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt & Co. Ges.M.B.H.

Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Interior Materials - An Overview

Automotive Fabric: Introduction

Latin America and Asia Pacific Experience Robust Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Competition

Automotive Interior Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Demand for Passenger Vehicles Fuels the Automotive

Interior Materials Market

Leather Dominates the Material Market

Automotive Soft Trim Interior Material Market: Growth Drivers

and Restraints

Automotive Interiors Goes Green

Growing Demand for Lighter Materials

Automotive Seating Material Innovations

Innovations in Automotive Interiors

Technology Innovations Results in Safe and Comfortable Materials

Advanced Polymers Support Lightweight Materials Demand





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive Interior Materials Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Interior Materials Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Interior Materials Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Polymers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Polymers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Polymers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Synthetic Leather (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Synthetic Leather (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Synthetic Leather (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Genuine Leather (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Genuine Leather (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Genuine Leather (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Fabric (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Fabric (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Fabric (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Interior Materials Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Automotive Interior Materials Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 29: Automotive Interior Materials Market in the United

States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 30: United States Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Automotive Interior Materials Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 34: Canadian Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Canadian Automotive Interior Materials Historic

Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Automotive Interior Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Automotive Interior Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Automotive Interior Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Automotive Interior Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Automotive Interior Materials Market by

Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Interior Materials Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Automotive Interior Materials Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2018-2025

Table 56: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Europe in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Automotive Interior Materials Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Automotive Interior Materials Market in France by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Automotive Interior Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Automotive Interior Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Automotive Interior Materials Market by

Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Interior

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Automotive Interior Materials Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Interior

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Automotive Interior Materials Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 85: Spanish Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Spanish Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 92: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Russia by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2018-2025

Table 98: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 101: Automotive Interior Materials Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Materials Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Asia-Pacific

by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Materials Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Automotive Interior Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Automotive Interior Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Automotive Interior Materials Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 118: Indian Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 119: Indian Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Automotive Interior Materials Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Automotive Interior Materials Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Automotive Interior Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Automotive Interior Materials Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Automotive Interior Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Interior

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Materials

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Interior

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Materials

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Automotive Interior Materials Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Automotive Interior Materials Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Automotive Interior Materials Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Automotive Interior Materials Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Automotive Interior Materials Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Automotive Interior Materials Market

by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2018-2025

Table 146: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Interior Materials Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Brazil by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Automotive Interior Materials Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Automotive Interior Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Automotive Interior Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Automotive Interior Materials

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 161: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Automotive Interior Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Automotive Interior Materials

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Rest of

Latin America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Automotive Interior Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 167: Automotive Interior Materials Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Automotive Interior Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Automotive Interior Materials

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Automotive Interior Materials Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: The Middle East Automotive Interior Materials

Historic Market by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Automotive Interior Materials Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Automotive Interior Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Market for Automotive Interior Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2018-2025

Table 185: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Automotive Interior Materials Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Interior Materials Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Automotive Interior Materials Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 191: Automotive Interior Materials Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Automotive Interior Materials Market

by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Automotive Interior Materials Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Interior Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 196: Automotive Interior Materials Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Automotive Interior Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2009-2017

Table 198: Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Automotive Interior Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Automotive Interior Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Automotive Interior Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Automotive Interior Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Automotive Interior Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 209: Automotive Interior Materials Market in Africa by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Automotive Interior Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

