7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.5 Billion by the year 2025, Central Console will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Central Console will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$27.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Interior Market - An Overview
Environment-Friendly Materials Gain Momentum
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Interior Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Premium Segment Vehicles Driving the Automotive Interior Market
Passenger Cars Dominate the Market
New Technology Adoption - A key for Success
Leather - The Preferred Material among Consumers
High Raw Material Costs and Lack of Higher Value Recycling
Processes Hinder Future Growth Prospects
Asia-Pacific - A Lucrative Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Interior Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Interior Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Interior Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Central Console (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Central Console (Component) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Central Console (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Cockpit Module (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Cockpit Module (Component) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Cockpit Module (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Dome Module (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Dome Module (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Dome Module (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Door Panel (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Door Panel (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Door Panel (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Headliner (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Headliner (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Headliner (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Infotainment System (Component) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Infotainment System (Component) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Infotainment System (Component) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Interior Lighting (Component) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Interior Lighting (Component) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Interior Lighting (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Seat (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Seat (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Seat (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: PV (Vehicle) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: PV (Vehicle) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: PV (Vehicle) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: LCV (Vehicle) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: LCV (Vehicle) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: LCV (Vehicle) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: HCV (Vehicle) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: HCV (Vehicle) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: HCV (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Interior Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Automotive Interior Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Automotive Interior Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Automotive Interior Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Automotive Interior Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Automotive Interior Market in the United States by
Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Automotive Interior Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Automotive Interior Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Automotive Interior Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Automotive Interior Historic Market Review
by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Automotive Interior Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Automotive Interior: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Automotive Interior Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Automotive Interior Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Automotive Interior: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Automotive Interior Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Automotive Interior Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Automotive Interior Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Automotive Interior Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Automotive Interior Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Automotive Interior Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Automotive Interior Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Automotive Interior Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Interior Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Automotive Interior Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Automotive Interior Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Automotive Interior Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 65: Automotive Interior Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Automotive Interior Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 68: Automotive Interior Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Automotive Interior Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Automotive Interior Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: French Automotive Interior Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Automotive Interior Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Automotive Interior Market in France by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: French Automotive Interior Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Automotive Interior Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 76: Automotive Interior Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Automotive Interior Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Automotive Interior Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Automotive Interior Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Automotive Interior Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 81: German Automotive Interior Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Automotive Interior Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Automotive Interior Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Automotive Interior Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Italian Automotive Interior Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Automotive Interior Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Automotive Interior Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Interior: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Automotive Interior Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Automotive Interior Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Interior: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Automotive Interior Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: United Kingdom Automotive Interior Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Spanish Automotive Interior Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Automotive Interior Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Spanish Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Spanish Automotive Interior Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Automotive Interior Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Automotive Interior Market in Russia by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Automotive Interior Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Russian Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Automotive Interior Market in Russia by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Russian Automotive Interior Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Automotive Interior Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 107: Automotive Interior Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Automotive Interior Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Rest of Europe Automotive Interior Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 110: Automotive Interior Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Automotive Interior Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 113: Automotive Interior Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Automotive Interior Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Automotive Interior Market in Asia-Pacific by
Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Automotive Interior Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Automotive Interior Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Automotive Interior Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Automotive Interior Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Automotive Interior Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 126: Australian Automotive Interior Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Indian Automotive Interior Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Automotive Interior Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Indian Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Indian Automotive Interior Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Automotive Interior Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Automotive Interior Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Automotive Interior Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 135: Automotive Interior Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Automotive Interior Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Automotive Interior Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 138: Automotive Interior Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Interior:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Automotive Interior Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Interior:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Automotive Interior Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Interior Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Automotive Interior Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 146: Automotive Interior Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Automotive Interior Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Automotive Interior Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Automotive Interior Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Automotive Interior Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 151: Latin American Automotive Interior Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Automotive Interior Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Automotive Interior Market by
Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 155: Automotive Interior Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Automotive Interior Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Argentinean Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 158: Automotive Interior Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Automotive Interior Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 160: Automotive Interior Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Automotive Interior Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Automotive Interior Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Automotive Interior Market in Brazil by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Automotive Interior Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Automotive Interior Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 166: Automotive Interior Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Automotive Interior Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Automotive Interior Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Automotive Interior Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Automotive Interior Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 171: Mexican Automotive Interior Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Automotive Interior Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Automotive Interior Market in Rest of Latin America
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Automotive Interior Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Automotive Interior Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: Automotive Interior Market in Rest of Latin America
by Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Automotive Interior Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Automotive Interior Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 179: Automotive Interior Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Automotive Interior Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Automotive Interior Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: The Middle East Automotive Interior Historic Market
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Automotive Interior Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Automotive Interior Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: The Middle East Automotive Interior Historic Market
by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: Automotive Interior Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Automotive Interior: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Automotive Interior Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Automotive Interior Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Iranian Market for Automotive Interior: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Automotive Interior Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Iranian Automotive Interior Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 194: Automotive Interior Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Automotive Interior Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Israeli Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 197: Automotive Interior Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Automotive Interior Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Automotive Interior Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Automotive Interior Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Automotive Interior Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Automotive Interior Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Automotive Interior Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Automotive Interior Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Automotive Interior Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Automotive Interior Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 207: Automotive Interior Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Automotive Interior Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Automotive Interior Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 210: Automotive Interior Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Automotive Interior Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Automotive Interior Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Automotive Interior Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Automotive Interior Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Automotive Interior Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Automotive Interior Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 217: African Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Automotive Interior Market in Africa by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: African Automotive Interior Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: African Automotive Interior Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Automotive Interior Market in Africa by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: African Automotive Interior Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CALSONIC KANSEI CORPORATION
CONTINENTAL AG
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC
FAURECIA SA
HYUNDAI MOBIS
JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..
LEAR CORPORATION
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
PANASONIC CORPORATION
TACHI-S
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
VISTEON CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
