7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.5 Billion by the year 2025, Central Console will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Central Console will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$27.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Faurecia SA

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Lear Corporation

Magna International, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Tachi-s Co., Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Visteon Corporation







Automotive Interior Market - An Overview

Environment-Friendly Materials Gain Momentum

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Interior Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





Premium Segment Vehicles Driving the Automotive Interior Market

Passenger Cars Dominate the Market

New Technology Adoption - A key for Success

Leather - The Preferred Material among Consumers

High Raw Material Costs and Lack of Higher Value Recycling

Processes Hinder Future Growth Prospects

Asia-Pacific - A Lucrative Market





