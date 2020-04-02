New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797980/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Tinting Films will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$68.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$56.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tinting Films will reach a market size of US$150.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$572.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

ADS Window Films Ltd.

Aegis Films

Allpro Window Films Inc.

Arlon Graphics, LLC.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beijing Kangde Xin Composite Material Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Ergis Group

FOLIATEC Bohm GmbH & Co. Vertriebs KG

Garware Polyester Ltd.

Geoshield Window Film

Global Window Films

Hexis S.A.

Johnson Window Films, Inc.

Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd.

Lintec Corporation

Madico, Inc.

Maxpro Window Films

Nexfil Co, Ltd.

Prestige Film Technologies Inc.

RENOLIT SE

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

XPEL Technologies Corp

Zeofilms







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Films: An Overview

Window Films Segment to be the Largest Segment, by Film Type

Light Commercial Vehicles to Witness Fastest Growth

Passenger Cars: Dominating the Market

North America: Largest Regional Market for Automotive Films

Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market

Automotive Wrap Films: An Insight

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Automotive Paint Protection Films Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Automotive Wrap Film Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Leading Players





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Escalated Demand for Solar Protection Films to Propel the

Market for Automotive Films

Market for Automotive Wrap Film Advertisements Gains Momentum

Rise in Automotive Production Globally Drives the Market for

Auto Films

Environmental Benefits Combined with Increased Safety Concerns

to Drive the Market Forward

Regulations related to Visible Light Transmission (VLT) and

Stringent Government Laws Stalls the Market Growth

Market on a Consolidation Spree

Product Overview

Automotive Films: An Introduction

Uses

Primary Properties

Regulations for Automotive Use

Certification and Standards

Types of Auto Window Tinting





