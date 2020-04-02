Aktia Bank Plc

Insider information

2 April 2020 at 9.30 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc's Board of Directors proposes postponement of decision on dividend payment

Due to the recent recommendations issued by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority on account of the coronavirus, Aktia Bank Plc’s Board of Directors proposes postponement of the decision on dividend payment for the financial year 2019 and is therefore revising its dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting taking place on 16 April 2020.

In order to ensure continuing financing for private households and companies the Financial Supervisory Authority is recommending that credit institutions refrain from payment of dividend at least up to 1 October 2020, or from taking irrevocable measures on dividend payments for the financial years 2019 and 2020.

Taking into account the recommendations issued by the authorities’ the Board proposes that Aktia Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting authorises the Board to at a later date decide on the payment of a maximum dividend of 0.63 euro per share for the financial year 2019 with a payment at one or more occasions, however, at the earliest on 1 October 2020. The authorisation would be in force until the Annual General Meeting 2021. The Board is also proposed to be authorised to decide on the record date and the date of payment of a possible dividend. Aktia will notify of the decisions separately.

Aktia Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Lasse Svens, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 20 786 1411

Mia Bengts, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6348

