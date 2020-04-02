New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fabric Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797979/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.1 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$293.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$232.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797979/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Fabric: An Insight
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Fabric Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
( in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Automotive Coated Fabrics Market: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year
2019E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles:
A Major Growth Driver
Global Automobile Production: Breakdown in Million of Units for
the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
Global Light Weight Vehicle Production: Breakdown in Units by
Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rising Safety Measures in Automotive Industry Drives Demand for
Seat Belts and Airbags, Resulting in Automotive Fabric Market
Growth
Traffic-Related Deaths in the US for the Years 2010 through 2018
Global Average Road Fatalities per 100,000 People for Select
Countries
Global Seat Belts Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Airbags to Emerge as the Fastest Growing End-Use Application in
Automotive Fabric Market
Global Automotive Airbag Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Floor Coverings Account for Major Share in Automotive Fabrics
market
Automotive Flooring Market in the US: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Need for Weight Reduction Amidst Stringent CO2 Emission
Regulations in Automotive Industry Propels Demand for
Lightweight Fabrics
Automotive Fabric: Innovations and Technological Developments
Product Overview
Automotive Fabric: An Introduction
Automotive Fabric by Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Fabric Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Fabric Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Fabric Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Heavy Trucks (Vehicle) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Heavy Trucks (Vehicle) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Heavy Trucks (Vehicle) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Buses & Coaches (Vehicle) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Buses & Coaches (Vehicle) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Buses & Coaches (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Floor Covering (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Floor Covering (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Floor Covering (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Upholstery (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Upholstery (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Upholstery (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Pre-assembled Interior Components (Application)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Pre-assembled Interior Components (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 24: Pre-assembled Interior Components (Application)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Tires (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Tires (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Tires (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Safety-Belts (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Safety-Belts (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Safety-Belts (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Airbags (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Airbags (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Airbags (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Fabric Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Automotive Fabric Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Automotive Fabric Market in the United States by
Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Automotive Fabric Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Automotive Fabric Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Automotive Fabric Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Automotive Fabric Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Automotive Fabric Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Automotive Fabric Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Automotive Fabric Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Automotive Fabric Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Automotive Fabric: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Automotive Fabric Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Fabric in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Automotive Fabric Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Automotive Fabric Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Automotive Fabric Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Automotive Fabric Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Automotive Fabric Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Automotive Fabric in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Automotive Fabric Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Fabric Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Automotive Fabric Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Automotive Fabric Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Automotive Fabric Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Automotive Fabric Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 65: Automotive Fabric Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Automotive Fabric Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Automotive Fabric Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Automotive Fabric Market in France by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: French Automotive Fabric Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Automotive Fabric Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Automotive Fabric Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 76: Automotive Fabric Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Automotive Fabric Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Automotive Fabric Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Automotive Fabric Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Automotive Fabric Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Automotive Fabric Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Automotive Fabric Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Automotive Fabric Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Italian Demand for Automotive Fabric in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Automotive Fabric Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fabric: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Automotive Fabric Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Automotive Fabric Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Fabric in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Automotive Fabric Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Automotive Fabric Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Automotive Fabric Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Spanish Automotive Fabric Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Automotive Fabric Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Spanish Automotive Fabric Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Automotive Fabric Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 99: Spanish Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Automotive Fabric Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Automotive Fabric Market in Russia by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Russian Automotive Fabric Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Automotive Fabric Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Automotive Fabric Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 107: Automotive Fabric Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Automotive Fabric Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Rest of Europe Automotive Fabric Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Automotive Fabric Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Automotive Fabric Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 113: Automotive Fabric Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Automotive Fabric Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Automotive Fabric Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Automotive Fabric Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Automotive Fabric Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Automotive Fabric Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Automotive Fabric Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Automotive Fabric Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Automotive Fabric Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Indian Automotive Fabric Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Automotive Fabric Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Indian Automotive Fabric Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Automotive Fabric Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 132: Indian Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Automotive Fabric Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Automotive Fabric Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 135: Automotive Fabric Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Automotive Fabric Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Automotive Fabric Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Automotive Fabric Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Fabric:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Automotive Fabric Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Fabric in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Automotive Fabric Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Automotive Fabric Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 146: Automotive Fabric Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Automotive Fabric Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Automotive Fabric Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Automotive Fabric Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Automotive Fabric Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Automotive Fabric in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Automotive Fabric Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Automotive Fabric Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Automotive Fabric Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 155: Automotive Fabric Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Argentinean Automotive Fabric Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Automotive Fabric Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 160: Automotive Fabric Market in Brazil by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Automotive Fabric Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Automotive Fabric Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Automotive Fabric Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 166: Automotive Fabric Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Automotive Fabric Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Automotive Fabric Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Automotive Fabric Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Automotive Fabric Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Automotive Fabric Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Automotive Fabric Market in Rest of Latin America by
Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Automotive Fabric Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Automotive Fabric Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Automotive Fabric Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Automotive Fabric Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 179: Automotive Fabric Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Automotive Fabric Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Automotive Fabric Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: The Middle East Automotive Fabric Historic Market by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Automotive Fabric Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Automotive Fabric Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 185: Automotive Fabric Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 186: The Middle East Automotive Fabric Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Automotive Fabric: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Automotive Fabric Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Fabric in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Iranian Automotive Fabric Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Automotive Fabric Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Automotive Fabric Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 194: Automotive Fabric Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Israeli Automotive Fabric Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 197: Automotive Fabric Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Automotive Fabric Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Automotive Fabric Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Automotive Fabric Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Automotive Fabric Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Fabric in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Automotive Fabric Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Automotive Fabric Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Automotive Fabric Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Automotive Fabric Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 207: Automotive Fabric Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Automotive Fabric Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Automotive Fabric Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Automotive Fabric Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Automotive Fabric Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Automotive Fabric Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Automotive Fabric Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Automotive Fabric Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Automotive Fabric Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 216: Automotive Fabric Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 217: African Automotive Fabric Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Automotive Fabric Market in Africa by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: African Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: African Automotive Fabric Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Automotive Fabric Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: Automotive Fabric Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACME MILLS
ADIENT PLC
BMD PRIVATE LIMITED
BORGERS SE & CO. KGAA
CHORI
CMI ENTERPRISES INC.
GRUPO ANTOLIN-IRAUSA SA
HEATHCOAT FABRICS LIMITED
LEAR CORPORATION
MARTUR AUTOMOTIVE SEATING SYSTEMS
MORIDEN AMERICA
SAGE AUTOMOTIVE INTERIORS, INC.
SEIREN
SRF
SUMINOE TEXTILE
TAKATA CORPORATION
TB KAWASHIMA
TENOWO GMBH
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
TREVIRA GMBH
UNIROYAL ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LLC.
ALPS INDUSTRIES
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
AUTOTECH NONWOVENS PVT. LTD.
BALLY RIBBON MILLS
BALTEX UK
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
FREUDENBERG SE
GLEN RAVEN
HMT (XIAMEN) NEW TECHNICAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.
HYOSUNG CORPORATION
JASON MILLS
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.
MILLIKEN & COMPANY
PARISHUDH FIBRES PVT.
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD.
SMS AUTO FABRICS
TEX TECH INDUSTRIES
THE HAARTZ CORPORATION
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC
TOYOBO
UGN INC.
YANFENG AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR SYSTEMS
BANSWARA SYNTEX
MID-MOUNTAIN MATERIALS, INC.
TEXTILE TECHNOLOGIES EUROPE LTD.
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
ADOK TECHNICAL TEXTILE
ARA BORGSTENA SDN BHD
ASADA U CORPORATION
AUNDE FAZE THREE AUTOFAB LIMITED
COMPLETE TEXTILE SOLUTIONS
EMALGOM
FAB SETTER
GINNI SPECTRA PVT. LTD.
JAMES DEWHURST LTD.
JHANJI TEXTILES (P) LTD.
JOHN SPENCER (TEXTILES) LTD.
KUANGDA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
NARROWTEX (PTY) LTD.
NATROYAL GROUP
NAVBHARAT TEXTILE PROCESSORS
NEPTUNE HOUSE FURNISHINGS PRIVATE LIMITED
S DAWES WEAVING LTD.
SETEX-TEXTIL-GMBH
SIROCCO INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.
SLIM LINE KNIT WEARS
STS GROUP
TIMES FIBREFILL PVT., LTD.
UNIROYAL GLOBAL ENGINEERED PRODUCTS, INC
WAUBRIDGE SPECIALTY FABRICS, LLC
ZEDTEX
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797979/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: