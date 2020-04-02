New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Engine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797974/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$51.5 Billion by the year 2025, L4 will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, L4 will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AB Volvo

BMW Group (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG)

Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S

Cummins, Inc.

Eicher Motors Ltd.

Fiat SpA

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Jaguar Land Rover Limited

MAHLE Powertrain Ltd

Mercedes-Benz

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Scania AB

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Group

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797974/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Engine: An Industry Overview

North American Automotive Engine Market: An Insight

Asia-Pacific Leading the Automotive Engine Market

Automotive Industry: An Insider

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Engine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Automotive Internal Combustion Engines Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Automotive Engine Pistons Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Automotive Engine Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Engine Control Units (ECU) Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Automotive Engine Emission Control System Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Adoption of New Engine Technologies Drive the Market

Rising Investments to Build Superior Emission Control

Equipment: A New Trend among Manufacturers

Engine Downsizing Regulations Plays a Major Role in Escalating

the Market Demand

Increase in Vehicle Production Drives Demand for Engines

Global Automotive Market: Volume Production by Vehicle Type (In

Million Units)

Demand for High Power and High Torque Engines Propels the Market

High Aftermarket Cost: A Major Constraint

Higher Research & Development Costs for Engine and Engine

Mounts Hampers the Market

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles Slows Down Market Growth

Strict Government Norms for Reducing Carbon Footprint: A Major

Challenge

Product Overview

Automotive Engine: A Definition

History

Types of Engines





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive Engine Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Engine Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Engine Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: L4 (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: L4 (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: L4 (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: L6 (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: L6 (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: L6 (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: V6 (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: V6 (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: V6 (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: V8 (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: V8 (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: V8 (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Gasoline (Fuel) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Gasoline (Fuel) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Gasoline (Fuel) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Diesel (Fuel) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Diesel (Fuel) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Diesel (Fuel) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Hybrid (Fuel) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Hybrid (Fuel) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Hybrid (Fuel) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Natural Gas (Fuel) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Natural Gas (Fuel) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Natural Gas (Fuel) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Engine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Automotive Engine Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Automotive Engine Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Automotive Engine Market in the United States by

Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Automotive Engine Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Automotive Engine Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Automotive Engine Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Automotive Engine Historic Market Review by

Fuel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Automotive Engine Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Automotive Engine: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Automotive Engine Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Automotive Engine Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Market for Automotive Engine: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Engine Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Automotive Engine Market Share Analysis by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Automotive Engine Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Automotive Engine Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Automotive Engine Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Automotive Engine Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Engine Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Automotive Engine Market by Fuel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Engine Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Automotive Engine Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Automotive Engine Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Automotive Engine Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Automotive Engine Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 62: Automotive Engine Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Automotive Engine Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Automotive Engine Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Automotive Engine Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Automotive Engine Market in France by Fuel: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: French Automotive Engine Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Automotive Engine Market Share Analysis by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Automotive Engine Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Automotive Engine Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Automotive Engine Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Automotive Engine Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Automotive Engine Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Automotive Engine Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Automotive Engine Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Automotive Engine Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Automotive Engine Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Automotive Engine Market by Fuel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Engine: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Automotive Engine Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Automotive Engine Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Engine: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Automotive Engine Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Automotive Engine Market Share

Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Automotive Engine Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Automotive Engine Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Automotive Engine Historic Market Review by

Fuel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Automotive Engine Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Automotive Engine Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Automotive Engine Market in Russia by Fuel:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Automotive Engine Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Automotive Engine Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Automotive Engine Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Automotive Engine Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 104: Automotive Engine Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Automotive Engine Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Automotive Engine Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Automotive Engine Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Automotive Engine Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Market Share Analysis

by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Automotive Engine Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Automotive Engine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Automotive Engine Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Automotive Engine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown

by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Automotive Engine Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Automotive Engine Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Automotive Engine Historic Market Review by

Fuel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Automotive Engine Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Automotive Engine Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Automotive Engine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Automotive Engine Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Automotive Engine Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Automotive Engine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 132: Automotive Engine Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Engine:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Automotive Engine Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Engine:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Automotive Engine Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Market Share

Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Automotive Engine Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Automotive Engine Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Automotive Engine Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Automotive Engine Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Automotive Engine Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Automotive Engine Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Automotive Engine Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Automotive Engine Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Automotive Engine Market by Fuel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Automotive Engine Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 152: Automotive Engine Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown

by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Automotive Engine Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Automotive Engine Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Automotive Engine Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Automotive Engine Market in Brazil by Fuel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Automotive Engine Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Automotive Engine Market Share Analysis by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Automotive Engine Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Automotive Engine Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Automotive Engine Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Automotive Engine Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Automotive Engine Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Automotive Engine Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Automotive Engine Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Automotive Engine Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Automotive Engine Market in Rest of Latin America by

Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Automotive Engine Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Engine Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Automotive Engine Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Automotive Engine Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Automotive Engine Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Automotive Engine Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Automotive Engine Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 178: The Middle East Automotive Engine Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Automotive Engine Historic Market by

Fuel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Automotive Engine Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and

2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Automotive Engine: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Automotive Engine Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Automotive Engine Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Market for Automotive Engine: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Automotive Engine Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Automotive Engine Market Share Analysis by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Automotive Engine Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 191: Automotive Engine Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Automotive Engine Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Automotive Engine Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Automotive Engine Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Automotive Engine Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Automotive Engine Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Automotive Engine Market by Fuel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Automotive Engine Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Automotive Engine Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Automotive Engine Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Automotive Engine Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Automotive Engine Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 204: Automotive Engine Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Automotive Engine Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Automotive Engine Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Automotive Engine Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Automotive Engine Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Automotive Engine Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Automotive Engine Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Automotive Engine Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Automotive Engine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Automotive Engine Market in Africa by Fuel:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Automotive Engine Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AB VOLVO GROUP

BMW GROUP

BUGATTI AUTOMOBILES SAS

CUMMINS

EICHER MOTORS

FIAT SPA

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

HONDA MOTOR

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

JAGUAR LAND ROVER PLC

MAHLE POWERTRAIN

MERCEDES-BENZ

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

SCANIA AB

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP

YAMAHA MOTOR

AGCO CORPORATION

AISIN SEIKI CO., LTD.

AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR CO., INC.

ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.

AVL LIST GMBH

BORGWARNER, INC.

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION

CHEVROLET

DAIMLER AG

DAIMLER TRUCKS NORTH AMERICA

DEERE & COMPANY

DENSO CORPORATION

DETROIT DIESEL CORPORATION

DEUTZ CORPORATION

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

FCA US LLC

FIAT GROUP AUTOMOBILES INDIA PVT LTD

FORCE MOTORS LTD.

GAZ GROUP

HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, LTD.

ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED

IVECO SPA

KAMAZ PTC

KOMATSU LTD.

LYCOMING ENGINES

MAN TRUCK & BUS AG

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD.

MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

NAVISTAR

PACCAR INC.

SCHAEFFLER TECHNOLOGIES AG & CO. KG

SHRIRAM PISTONS & RINGS LTD.

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

TATRA TRUCKS A.S.

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

UQM TECHNOLOGIES

VALEO SA

VOLVO PENTA

WEICHAI HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD.

YANMAR AMERICA CORPORATION

ARIAS PISTONS

GROUPE RENAULT

HWA AG

ADVANCED ENGINE RESEARCH LTD.

ALFA ROMEO LOUISVILLE

BRP-ROTAX GMBH & CO KG

DEUTZ-FAHR

GIBSON TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

HINO MOTORS MANUFACTURING U.S.A., INC.

INNIO JENBACHER GMBH & CO OG

KUBOTA ENGINE AMERICA CORPORATION

MTU AMERICA, INC.

PSA POWERTRAIN (DIV OF GROUPE PSA)

RYAN FALCONER RACING ENGINES, INC.

STEVE MORRIS ENGINES

TAFE MOTORS AND TRACTORS LIMITED (TMTL)

TODA RACING CO.,LTD.

ZED ENGINES

ZYTEK AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797974/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001