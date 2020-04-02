Bermuda, 02 April 2020: Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) announces that the annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 is published today. A pdf-version of the annual report is attached and is also available on the company's website www.avancegas.com.
