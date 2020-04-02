Bermuda, 02 April 2020: Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) announces that the Environmental Social Governance (ESG) report for 2019 is published today. The ESG report is attached and is also available on the company's website www.avancegas.com.

For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment