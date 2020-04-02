New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797970/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.1 Billion by the year 2025, Exhaust Gas Analyzer will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$495.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$399.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Exhaust Gas Analyzer will reach a market size of US$672.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACTIA Group

Avl List GmbH

Continental AG

Delphi Auto Parts

Denso Corporation

Hickok Waekon LLC

KPIT Technologies Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SGS SA

Siemens AG

Snap-on, Inc.

Softing AG







Stable Automobile Production Trends Steers Market Growth

Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Growing Complexity and Proportion of In-Vehicle Electronics in

Modern Automobiles Increases Need for Diagnostic Scan Tools

Explosion of Electronic Components in Modern Automobiles Driven

by Vehicular Safety Extends Market Opportunities: Average Cost

of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$) for the Years 2020, 2025 &

2030

Global Automotive Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Stringent Exhaust Emission Norms to Reduce Carbon Footprint in

Automotive Sector Benefits Demand

Global Overview of Emissions Legislation for Light Duty

Vehicles for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2027

Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target

(In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the

Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Robust Automotive Outlook in Asia Pacific Augments Market

Opportunities

Flourishing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives

Demand for New Cars: Global Middle Class Population & Spending

(In Million & US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-

Pacific by Country for the Year 2018

Increasing Number of Automotive Workshops to Meet Rising

Automobile Sales Influence Market Prospects

Total Number of Auto Repair and Maintenance Workshops in the US

for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Rising Trend of Remote Vehicle Diagnostics Gains Traction

With a Single Modern Luxury Car Incorporating up to 150 ECUs,

Rising Sales of Luxury Vehicles Expands Demand: Global Luxury

Car Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

US Class 8 Truck Sales (In Thousands) for the Years 2016, 2018

& 2021

Emergence of Autonomous Driving and Rising Electrification of

Vehicles Unfurls New Revenue Opportunities

Rise of Shared Mobility Trend Bodes Well for Future Market

Expansion

Prohibitive Cost of Advanced Diagnostic Scan Equipment

Restricts Market Growth





