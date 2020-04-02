Selbyville, Delaware, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Global Market Insights Inc. pulp & paper enzymes market size was estimated at $160 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $250 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2026. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of top winning strategies, competitive scenario, major investment pockets, market size & estimations, fluctuating market trends, and drivers & opportunities.

Pulp & paper industry expansion is bolstered significantly by the increasingly positive market perception as well as economic and ecological advantages offered by the enzymes. The business space is considered to assert substantial influence on climate change, through its value chain, spanning from sourcing of raw materials to production to end-use. Industry growth is likely to be further supported by the replacement of conventional sodium and chlorine-based chemicals by enzymes.

Global pulp & paper enzymes market outlook is also impelled by the varied functionality of each enzyme, alongside an enhanced financial interest in R&D efforts to broaden the product scope. Pulp & paper enzymes are used across various applications including deinking, bleaching, drainage improvement, fiber modification or fibrillation, microbial control, debarking and pitch treatment. Furthermore, growing demand for paper from the packaging application sector, along with favorable legislation towards plastic use limitations will drive the global market.

﻿Key reasons for pulp & paper enzymes market growth:

Burgeoning levels of paper production alongside necessity to enhance deinking rate and extent

Proliferating environmental pollution concerns and the subsequent paradigm shift towards enzyme usage

Reductions in overall energy costs and process times, among other benefits for paper mills



2026 forecasts show the ‘xylanases’ segment retaining its dominance:

Based on the product, the xylanases segment accounts for approximately 17% of the pulp & paper enzymes market share. Xylanases demonstrate significant application potential across several processes, including fiber modification, bleaching, debarking, flex fiber retting and deinking. They also enhance the brightness of paper products during bleaching and are used extensively for bleaching of sulfite, soda and craft pulp. Also, the product facilitates residual lignin extraction from fibers.

North America to continue its top status in terms of revenue:

With regards to geography, North America holds nearly 30% of the overall pulp & paper enzymes industry share . This is attributed largely to strict mandates and regulations issued by various authorities towards mitigating environmental pollution from the pulp & paper market, which is adding impetus to the adoption of eco-friendly materials like enzymes. Furthermore, the presence of prominent market players alongside persistent R&D efforts and the region’s leading position in paper production will propel North America pulp & paper market penetration.

The APAC region, on the other hand, held more than 28% revenue share in the pulp & paper industry in 2019. This is owing to the rapidly growing consumer goods and F&B sectors in the region, backed by urbanization and rising disposable incomes.

Leading market players

The pulp & paper enzymes market value is consolidated with the presence of prominent multinational producers. Key industry players include MetGen, Biotech, Nature Bioscience, BASF SE, Novozymes, AB Enzymes, Dupont, Krishna Speciality Chemicals, Anthem Cellutions, KPS Bio, Enzyme Solutions, and Rossari Biotech.

