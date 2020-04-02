Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Tire Market, By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type (Radial vs Bias) By Demand Category Type (OEM vs Replacement), By Rim Size Type, By Selling Platform Type (Online vs Offline), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nigerian Tire Market is expected to grow from around $ 443 million in 2019 to over $ 540 million by 2025.



The major factors responsible for the rising sales of tires include growing vehicle fleet size, lack of public transport and growing preference of two-wheeler as mode of transportation. The automobile sector of the country has been witnessing various setbacks over the last couple of years. Major reason for slowdown of the automotive sector was due to several macroeconomic challenges, such as currency fluctuations and declining global oil prices, that affected the Nigerian economy, consequently impacting the country's automobile industry.



However, the Government of Nigeria has introduced several reforms and favorable policies to safeguard the automotive sector of the country. The Nigerian Tire Market is segmented based on vehicle type, tire type, demand category type, rim size type, regional share and company. The vehicle type segment is divided into passenger car, commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, off the road vehicles.



Chinese brands play a major role in the Nigerian Tire Market due to to their easy availability at cheaper prices in comparison to other global brand tires, such as Bridgestone, Goodyear, Michelin, etc. The tire brands are working on new products development, and capacity expansion in order to meet the growing demand.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Nigerian Tire Market.

To classify and forecast the Nigerian Tire Market based on Vehicle type, Tire type, Demand category type, Rim size type, Selling Platform type, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Nigerian Tire Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Nigerian Tire Market.

To conduct pricing analysis of the Nigerian Tire Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Nigerian Tire Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Nigeria Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, & Off-The-Road)

5.2.2. By Tire Type Radial Vs Bias

5.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement)

5.2.4. By Rim Size

5.2.5. By Online Vs Offline

5.2.6. By Company

5.2.7. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Nigeria Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook



7. Nigeria Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



8. Nigeria Two-Wheeler Market Outlook



9. Nigeria OTR Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Micheline

13.2. Goodyear

13.3. Dunlop

13.4. BF Goodrich

13.5. Continental

13.6. Maxxis Tires

13.7. Infinity

13.8. Double King

13.9. Firestone

13.10. Maxtrek

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



14. Strategic Recommendations



