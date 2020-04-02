Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Transformers - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Power Transformers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%.



Oil Immersed, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.3 Billion by the year 2025, Oil Immersed will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$219.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$289.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Oil Immersed will reach a market size of US$540.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



