The "Technology Innovations and Emerging Applications of Integrated Digital Microscopy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service (RS) is a study on the technology innovations and emerging applications of integrated digital microscopy. The RS will also focus on the drivers and challenges in the digital microscopy industry. Emerging growth opportunities and IP activity in the area of the integrated digital microscopy have also been discussed.



An integrated digital microscope, in contrast to the traditional optical microscope, displays the image output directly on a monitor instead of an eyepiece. Thus, the sample can be viewed instantly and easily on a desktop, with the user in a comfortable position. The data can also be analyzed and shared with others with ease. This enables rapid imaging and analysis of live cells in an incubator environment or a closed laminar flow cabinet for long durations, as well as high content imaging.



Available in desktop, incubator-compatible, handheld, and wireless pocket-friendly formats, the integrated digital microscopy industry is driven by the technology advancements of the microscope components, improvements in the capabilities of digital camera, demand for ergonomics and ease in data transfer, and emerging advanced life science applications, which require digital microscopes.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Publisher Perspective - Automation of Digital Microscopes Improves Reproducibility in Live Cell and High Content Imaging



2. Technology Snapshot

2.1 Digital Microscopes - Introduction, Advantages, and Limitations

2.2 Applications of Digital Microscopy in Life Science

2.2.1 Live Cell Imaging for Understanding Cell Biology and Mechanism of Diseases

2.2.2 High Content Imaging for Drug Discovery and Development

2.2.3 Slide Scanners for Digital Imaging of Pathology Slides

2.2.4 Phase Contrast Microscopy is the Most Commonly Used Modality for Label-free Imaging

2.2.5 Time-lapse Imaging is Useful in Studies on Cellular Dynamics and Migration

2.2.6 Digital Microscope for Surgery, Microfluidics, Forensic Science, Entomology, Botany, and Zoology

2.3 Definitions of Different Imaging Capabilities of Integrated Digital Microscope

2.4 Key End-user Requirements in Integrated Digital Microscope

2.5 Integrated Digital Microscopes Can Be Categorized Based On The Mode of Usage

2.5.1 Key Market Participants in the Desktop Digital Microscope Segment

2.5.2 Key Market Participants in the Incubator-compatible Digital Microscope Segment - Integrated Incubator

2.5.3 Key Market Participants in the Incubator-compatible Digital Microscope Segment - Instrument Kept Inside Incubator

2.5.4 Key Market Participants in the Incubator-compatible Digital Microscope Segment - Optional Incubator Attachment

2.5.5 Key Market Participants in the Handheld and Pocket Digital Microscope Segment



3. Integrated Digital Microscope - Industry Overview and Trends Assessment

3.1 Rising Demand for Ergonomics and Emerging Life Science Applications Drive the Integrated Digital Microscope Industry

3.2 Resistance to Change and Lack of Flexibility Affect the Integrated Digital Microscope Industry

3.3 Integrated Digital Microscope Provides Vast Biologically Relevant Information on Cell Biology

3.4 Proper Calibration of Integrated Digital Microscope is Essential for Quality Images

3.5 Impact of Key Market Drivers and Challenges on the Integrated Digital Microscope Industry

3.6 Status of the Key End-user Requirements in Integrated Digital Microscope

3.7 Adoption of Automation Technologies is High Worldwide



4. Technology Profiles

4.1 Technology Segment - Desktop Digital Microscope

4.1.1 Standalone Digital Microscope for Use Inside a Closed Laminar Flow Cabinet

4.1.2 Rapid Imaging Integrated Digital Microscope for Digital Pathology Application

4.2 Technology Segment - Incubator-compatible Digital Microscope

4.2.1 Live Cell Plate Reader with Real-time Image Cytometry and Cell Incubation Capabilities

4.2.2 Real-time Automated Live Cell Analysis System Inside an Incubator

4.2.3 Laser-based, Automated Imaging and Analysis Platform for High Content Screening

4.3 Technology Segment - Handheld Digital Microscope

4.3.1 Handheld Wireless Digital Microscope with Flexible LED Control and Automatic Magnification Reading

4.4 Technology Segment - Pocket Microscope

4.4.1 Portable Smartphone Microscope for Educational Purpose



5. Growth Opportunities in the Integrated Digital Microscope Industry

5.1 Need of Digital Microscopes with Capabilities for Life Science Experiments in APAC Region

5.2 Including Flexibility Will Improve Adoption of Integrated Digital Microscopes

5.3 Live Cell Imaging and High Content Screening Innovators are the Key Stakeholders in the Integrated Digital Microscope Industry

5.4 Key Conclusions and Strategic Recommendations



6. Intellectual Property Landscape of Integrated Digital Microscope in Life Science Segment

6.1 IP Activity Indicates the Growing Interest in Integrated Digital Microscopy for Cell Imaging

6.2 Key Patents to Check



7. Key Industry Participants

7.1 Database of Key Industry Participants



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0w1qi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

