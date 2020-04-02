Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gamification Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Application, End-User (Enterprise-Driven and Consumer-Driven), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gamification market is expected to grow from USD 9,142 million in 2020 to USD 30,741 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.
The growing need to drive employee engagement via offering rewards and recognition drives the market
Gamification is acting as an increasing trend of employee engagement that helps employees reach specific goals and objectives. The employee plays a game that offers points, status, and rewards with improving the skills and achieving goals or objectives of the company.
Gamification provides rewards and recognition to the employees in the organization, makes them visible in the organization network, and boosts their confidence. The major factors driving the growth of the gamification market include rewards and recognition to employees over performance to boost employee engagement, provision of lucrative offers to the customers and consumers, and gamification yielding higher Return on Investment (RoI).
Education segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
Based on vertical, the education segment of the gamification market is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
The education sector is becoming one of the fastest technology adopting industries and has shown wide adoption of gamification solutions in learning. This sector is implementing advanced technologies to provide better facilities in Learning Management System/Learning Content Management System (LMS/LCMS), Student Information System (SIS), test and assessment, collaboration, and eContent. This sector is substantially adopting gamification techniques to make education and learning more effective.
Gamified solutions are used to motivate and improve the productivity of trainers as well as of students excitingly and innovatively by providing leader boards, earned badges, point collections, and milestone achievement, among others. Gamification helps people have fun-loving training sessions that can be provided for academic education as well as for corporate training in organizations. Organizations can use gamification to boost their employee onboarding process and their learning and development throughout their career.
SMEs segment to record a higher market share in 2020
The rising usage of cloud for the deployment of gamification solutions has led to the increasing adoption of these solutions among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The gamification solutions are high in cost and are involved in nature. However, the availability of these solutions on the cloud has reduced this problem of cost as cloud-based solutions are less expensive compared to the on-premises solutions.
SMEs have to focus on their budget constraints; so, they prefer cloud-based solutions available in the market. The SME criteria may also be based upon various metrics such as revenue generated and ownership structure. These organizations have one or more full-time employees dedicated to managing their data and IT infrastructure. Cloud-based solutions are developed, keeping in mind the limited budget of SMEs.
Cloud segment to hold more significant market share during the forecast period
The increasing usage of the internet, along with the high adoption of innovative technologies such as web, mobile, and social media, has supplemented the growth of cloud-based gamification techniques. Organizations are demanding enterprise- and consumer-based gamification solutions to encourage employees and strengthen their marketing endeavors.
However, these solutions are high in cost and offer limited scalability. This helps companies to adopt cloud-based gamification solutions. These cloud-based solutions deliver all the benefits at a condensed price as it does not involve a high upfront cost.
Moreover, these cloud-based services include reduced licensing costs, the ability to cut out unnecessary Information Technology (IT) staff, focus on maintenance, and flexibility in the expansion of businesses. However, to implement cloud model deployment, enterprises need to analyze the benefits of their existing set-up as well as those that a cloud-based service can give them.
North America to record the highest market share in the gamification market in 2020
The North America region has been a predominately receptive market toward the adoption of gamification solutions. There has been an extensive usage of the internet to connect with various channel partners and clients among enterprises. The high adoption of customer-based solutions and enterprise-based solutions are driving the gamification market in North America.
Moreover, in this region, countries such as the US and Canada are adopting gamification solutions to enrich their marketing activities with better advertising, customer interaction, and branding and selling. Furthermore, the rising demand for cloud-based gamified solutions among enterprises due to its low implementation cost has helped the gamification market to grow at a significant pace. Presently, the gamification market in North America is contributing a large portion of revenue as compared to the other regions.
Research Coverage
The market study covers the gamification market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across by component (solution and services), deployment (cloud and on-premises), organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), application, end-user (enterprise-driven and consumer-driven), vertical, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key market players profiled in this report include Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), BI WORLDWIDE (US), Verint (US) Aon (UK), Hoopla (US), Centrical (US), Mambo.IO (UK), MPS Interactive Systems (India), Influitive (Canada), LevelEleven (US), Ambition (US), Axonify Inc. (Canada), Gamifier (Latin America), IActionable (US), Khoros (US), Scrimmage (US), Xoxoday (India), Tango Card (US), and NIIT (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships and new service launches, to expand their presence further in the gamification market and broaden their customer base.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Gamification Market
4.2 Asia Pacific Gamification Market, by Component and Country
4.3 Gamification Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rewards and Recognition to Employees Over Performance to Boost the Employee Engagement
5.2.1.2 Providing Lucrative Offers to the Customers and Consumers
5.2.1.3 Gamification Yields Higher RoI
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 AI Used for Processing and Showing Personalized Results
5.2.2.2 Digitization of Businesses Creating New Business Avenues for Gamification
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.3.1 Complexities in Developing Gamification Application
5.2.3.2 Gamification is for Short Time
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Use Case 1: Bunchball
5.3.2 Use Case 2: Axonify
5.3.3 Use Case 3: Octalysis Group
5.3.4 Use Case 4: Centrical
6 Gamification Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Gamification Market Drivers
6.2 Solution
6.3 Services
7 Gamification Market, by Deployment
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment: Gamification Market Drivers
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises
8 Gamification Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Gamification Market Drivers
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Gamification Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Vertical: Gamification Market Drivers
9.2 Education
9.3 Healthcare
9.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.5 Retail
9.6 Manufacturing
9.7 Media and Entertainment
9.8 Telecom
9.9 IT and ITES
9.10 Hospitality
9.11 Others
10 Gamification Market, by End-User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Enterprise-Driven
10.3 Consumer-Driven
11 Gamification Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Marketing
11.3 Sales
11.4 Support
11.5 Product Development
11.6 Human Resources
11.7 Other Applications
12 Gamification Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Region: Gamification Market Drivers
12.2 North America
12.2.1 United States
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 United Kingdom
12.3.2 Germany
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 Japan
12.4.3 Australia and New Zealand
12.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 United Arab Emirates
12.5.2 South Africa
12.5.3 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
12.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Brazil
12.6.2 Mexico
12.6.3 Rest of Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.1.1 Visionary Leaders
13.1.2 Innovators
13.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.1.4 Emerging Companies
13.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.3 Business Strategy Excellence
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Microsoft
Business Overview, Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, and Swot Analysis
14.3 Sap
14.4 Bi Worldwide (Bunchball)
14.5 Verint
14.6 Aon (Cut-E GmbH)
14.7 Hoopla
14.8 Centrical
14.9 Mambo.Io
14.10 Mps Interactive Systems
14.11 Influitive
14.12 Leveleleven
14.13 Ambition
14.14 Axonify
14.15 Gamifier
14.16 Iactionable
14.17 Khoros
14.18 Scrimmage
14.19 Xoxoday
14.20 Tango Card
14.21 Niit
14.22 Right-to-Win
