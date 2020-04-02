Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Implantable Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers a range of products. Some products are disease-specific, whereas others are used across all patients and in general for health management. This study will enable the audience to understand and gain insights into the current market and will forecast the changing market scenario. The data provided can help users understand which market segments (products and end-users) are expected to grow at higher rates, factors driving growth, factors limiting growth, key opportunity areas and more.



The discussion and analysis cover the following market factors:

Key market analysis.

Market dynamics (drivers and restraints).

Market forecast period: 2018-2025.

Competitive developments and landscape.

Geographic regional analysis.

The regulatory scenario in major regions.

Profiles of key market players.

The report offers a detailed, competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Integrated Sensing Systems Inc., Dexcom, Senseonics Holdings Inc., Endotronix Inc., Orthosensor, Angel Medical Systems Inc., Profusa Inc., Shree Pacetronix Ltd., Medico S.p.A., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd, Harvard Biosciences, Injectsense Inc., Qura Inc., Respicardia Inc., LindaCare andBioness Inc.



Report Includes:

93 tables

Detailed overview of the global market for implantable remote patient monitoring devices

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Discussion of underlying opportunities in the implantable remote patient monitoring devices marketplace with the integration of internet of things (IoT) and wireless technologies for the efficient diagnosis and treatment of diseases

Assessment of factors driving the industry's growth, current trends, market opportunities and restraints, and rapid technological advancements that'll shape and influence the future marketplace

Market share analysis of the major global corporations, their key competitive landscape, product developments, marketing strategies, SWOT analyses, and revenue forecasts

Emphasis on the stringent govt. regulations as well as new product innovations with the increasing adoption of the miniaturized multi-sensing devices in chronic disease management and self-health management

Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Abbott, Boston Scientific Inc., Medtronic, OrthoSensor Inc., Profusa Inc., Qura Inc., and Senseonics Holdings Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition and Overview

Drivers and Restraints

Market Insights and Trends

Key Competitive Factors

Product Analysis

Implantable Cardiovascular Monitoring Devices

Implantable Brain Monitoring Devices

Gastrointestinal Monitoring

Implantable Hematological Monitoring Devices

Implantable Respiratory Monitoring Devices

Implantable Musculoskeletal Monitoring Devices

Other Devices

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Implantable Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements, New Product Launches and Product Regulatory Approvals

Growing Demand for mHealth Applications

R&D

Market Drivers

Expanding Healthcare Awareness and Infrastructure

Growing Disease

Growing Geriatric Populations

Growing Popularity

Strategic Initiatives

Other Factors

Market Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations

Product Recalls

Privacy Issues

Battery Life

Other Restraints

Chapter 5 Analysis of Market Factors

Supply Chain Analysis

Overview

Porter's Five Forces

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Overview

Drivers and Restraints

Market Insights and Trends

Key Competitive Factors

Implantable Cardiovascular Monitoring Devices

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Implantable Brain Monitoring Devices

Overview

Drivers and Restraints

Market Insights and Trends

Market Size and Forecast

Gastrointestinal Monitoring

Target Indications

Future Developments

Market Size and Forecast

Implantable Hematological Monitoring Devices

Overview

Drivers and Restraints

Market Insights and Trends

Key Competitive Factors

Key Players

Market Size and Forecast

Implantable Respiratory Monitoring Devices

Overview

Market Insights and Key Competitive Factors

Drivers and Restraints

Key Players

Market Size and Forecast

Implantable Musculoskeletal Monitoring Devices

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Other Devices

Overview

Drivers

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Indication

Overview

Cardiovascular

Market Size and Forecast

Brain Disorders

Market Size and Forecast

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Market Size and Forecast

Diabetes

Market Size and Forecast

Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Market Size and Forecast

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Market Size and Forecast

Other Indications

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Overview

Hospitals and Clinics

Overview

Drivers and Restraints

Market Size and Forecast

Homecare Organizations

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Others

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Market Size and Forecast

United States

Canada

Europe

Market Size and Forecast

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

Market Size and Forecast

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure: Medical Devices

Regulatory Background

Regulatory Systems for Medical Devices by Country/Region

U.S.

European Union

Japan

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Key Developments

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abbott

Angel Medical Systems Inc.

Bioness Inc.

Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

Boston Scientific Corp.

Dexcom Inc.

Endotronix Inc.

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Injectsense Inc.

Integrated Sensing Systems Inc.

Lindacare Nv

Medico S.P.A.

Medtronic

Microport Scientific Corp.

Orthosensor Inc.

Profusa Inc.

Qura Inc.

Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

