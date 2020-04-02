Oslo, 2 April 2020

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") on 11 January 2020 regarding the acquisition of an 8.34 per cent participating interest in five mature producing exploitation concessions in Argentina and the issuance of 4,045,539 consideration shares to the seller, ROCH S.A.

The share capital increase related to the issuance of these shares has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share capital is NOK 78,556,755.50, divided into 157,113,511 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.50.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no.



Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina.



