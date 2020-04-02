Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Convergence Practices and Propositions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Convergence is a key driver for growth and sustaining revenue and market share in a mature, competitive market with changing consumer behaviour in core segments such as TV and home phone. Operators are developing a network as a service approach leveraging customer relationships to become multi-services players. We look at the convergent practices of 15 operators, highlighting latest self-disruptive changes to areas such as TV and review a number of convergent savings/loyalty programs that now offer a selection of non-communication based services.
Inspirations:
Issues:
Implications;
Key Topics Covered:
1 Overview
1.1 Key Infographic
1.2 Introduction
1.3 Three i3
2 Background and Content
2.1 Background to the Report
2.2 Report Content
2.3 Currency and Conversions
2.4 Further Questions and Feedback
3 Adjusting Bundle Propositions
3.1Introduction
3.2 Verizon USA
3.2.1 TV and Phone Separation From Internet Proposition
3.2.2 Mobile + Home Rewards Program
3.2.3 Market Status
3.3 Comcast USA
3.3.1 Mobile and Flex TV for Cord Cutters
3.3.2 Addressing Streaming First Customers with Flex
3.3.3 Market Status
3.4 BT UK
3.4.1 TV Proposition Relaunch - Limited Flexibility Improvement
3.4.2 Mobile Element of BT Converged Proposition
3.4.2.1 BT Halo Formally BT Plus
3.4.3 Market Status
3.5 T-Mobile USA
3.5.1 Planning Family Converged Offerings Over 5G
3.5.2 T-Mobile MONEY
3.5.3 FamilyMode
3.5.4 Market Status
4 Discounting Propositions
4.1 Introduction
4.2 A1 Telekom Austria
4.2.1 Connect Plus Discounts
4.2.2 Market Status
4.3 Trk Telekom
4.3.1 Incentives to Maintain Fixed-line Services
4.3.2 Free Digital Services With Home Internet & TV Packages
4.3.3 Market Status
4.4 TIM Italy
4.4.1 UNICA Discounts - TIMVISION PLUS, Home Security, Mobile
4.4.2 Market Status
4.5 Deutsche Telekom
4.5.1 Discounting Initiatives
4.6 Market Status
5 Convergent Savings Programs
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Deutsche Telekom
5.2.1 MagentaEINS Program
5.2.2 SmartHome
5.3 Telekom Hungary
5.3.1 Magenta 1 Program
5.4 T-Mobile Czech Republic
5.4.1 Magenta 1 Program
5.5 Telekom Romania
5.5.1 Magenta ONE (Enterprise Offer) and Other Bundles
5.6 COSMOTE Greece
5.6.1 COSMOTE ONE
5.7 International DT Magenta Status
5.8 Telia Lithuania
5.8.1 Telia1 Program
5.8.2 Market Status
5.9 Telia Estonia
5.9.1 Telia1 Program
5.9.2 Telia Insurance Products
5.9.3 Market Status
5.10 Singtel Singapore
5.10.1 Circle Program & Utility Partnership
5.10.2 Singtel - Geneco Power Partnership
5.10.3 Market Status
5.11 Plus Poland
5.11.1 smartDOM Home Savings Program
5.11.1.1 smartDOM - Security Monitoring
5.11.1.2 smartDOM - Gas Supply Partnership
5.11.1.3 smartDOM - Plus Bank
5.11.1.4 smartDOM - Insurance Partnerships
5.11.2Market Status
6 Conclusions
7 Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bo6l0v
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: