Convergence is a key driver for growth and sustaining revenue and market share in a mature, competitive market with changing consumer behaviour in core segments such as TV and home phone. Operators are developing a network as a service approach leveraging customer relationships to become multi-services players. We look at the convergent practices of 15 operators, highlighting latest self-disruptive changes to areas such as TV and review a number of convergent savings/loyalty programs that now offer a selection of non-communication based services.



Inspirations:

Streaming-first and other new customer types

Convergence as the key to growth in a mature market

Convergence as the tip of the spear in the provision of a multi-service offering

Issues:

Intense competition particularly from standalone services

Customer willingness to trade flexibility for simplicity and consolidate suppliers

network as a service approach opens up new revenue opportunities

Implications;

Requirement to self disrupt existing core services

Potential to expand to adjacent non-communication services

Aggregation requires customer centricity but delivers long term profitability



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview

1.1 Key Infographic

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Three i3



2 Background and Content

2.1 Background to the Report

2.2 Report Content

2.3 Currency and Conversions

2.4 Further Questions and Feedback



3 Adjusting Bundle Propositions

3.1Introduction

3.2 Verizon USA

3.2.1 TV and Phone Separation From Internet Proposition

3.2.2 Mobile + Home Rewards Program

3.2.3 Market Status

3.3 Comcast USA

3.3.1 Mobile and Flex TV for Cord Cutters

3.3.2 Addressing Streaming First Customers with Flex

3.3.3 Market Status

3.4 BT UK

3.4.1 TV Proposition Relaunch - Limited Flexibility Improvement

3.4.2 Mobile Element of BT Converged Proposition

3.4.2.1 BT Halo Formally BT Plus

3.4.3 Market Status

3.5 T-Mobile USA

3.5.1 Planning Family Converged Offerings Over 5G

3.5.2 T-Mobile MONEY

3.5.3 FamilyMode

3.5.4 Market Status



4 Discounting Propositions

4.1 Introduction

4.2 A1 Telekom Austria

4.2.1 Connect Plus Discounts

4.2.2 Market Status

4.3 Trk Telekom

4.3.1 Incentives to Maintain Fixed-line Services

4.3.2 Free Digital Services With Home Internet & TV Packages

4.3.3 Market Status

4.4 TIM Italy

4.4.1 UNICA Discounts - TIMVISION PLUS, Home Security, Mobile

4.4.2 Market Status

4.5 Deutsche Telekom

4.5.1 Discounting Initiatives

4.6 Market Status



5 Convergent Savings Programs

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Deutsche Telekom

5.2.1 MagentaEINS Program

5.2.2 SmartHome

5.3 Telekom Hungary

5.3.1 Magenta 1 Program

5.4 T-Mobile Czech Republic

5.4.1 Magenta 1 Program

5.5 Telekom Romania

5.5.1 Magenta ONE (Enterprise Offer) and Other Bundles

5.6 COSMOTE Greece

5.6.1 COSMOTE ONE

5.7 International DT Magenta Status

5.8 Telia Lithuania

5.8.1 Telia1 Program

5.8.2 Market Status

5.9 Telia Estonia

5.9.1 Telia1 Program

5.9.2 Telia Insurance Products

5.9.3 Market Status

5.10 Singtel Singapore

5.10.1 Circle Program & Utility Partnership

5.10.2 Singtel - Geneco Power Partnership

5.10.3 Market Status

5.11 Plus Poland

5.11.1 smartDOM Home Savings Program

5.11.1.1 smartDOM - Security Monitoring

5.11.1.2 smartDOM - Gas Supply Partnership

5.11.1.3 smartDOM - Plus Bank

5.11.1.4 smartDOM - Insurance Partnerships

5.11.2Market Status



6 Conclusions



7 Recommendations

Companies Mentioned



A1 Telekom Austria

BT

Comcast

Cyfrowy Polsat

Deutsche Telekom

Plus Poland

Singtel

T-Mobile Czech Republic

T-Mobile USA

TIM Italy

Telekom Hungary

Telekom Romania

Telia Estonia

Telia Lithuania

Turk Telekom

Verizon



