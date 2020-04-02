VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) remains committed to the safety and health of our workforce and neighbouring communities in northwest British Columbia. The Brucejack Mine continues to operate under the strict guidance and directives of federal, provincial and regional health authorities. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Brucejack.



Brucejack Mine Operations

Brucejack Mine Personnel

A significant number of steps have been taken to protect the site workforce and limit the risk of COVID-19 exposure for crews, and in turn their families and communities. In order to minimize the number of individuals on site at Brucejack, only personnel necessary to support gold production will continue to work at the mine. Consequently, all capital projects and expansion drilling have been placed on hold and crews have been demobilized. In order to decrease the frequency of crew changes and travel required, crew rotations for most departments have been increased to three weeks on and three weeks off (or potentially three weeks on and one week off, pending Ministry approval) from two weeks on and two weeks off.

As Brucejack is a remote mining operation, the risk to operations from travel restrictions can be significant. Contingency plans are in place should the number of employees available for operations be limited. Mine operations will prioritize gold production over development, and the mill will operate at reduced production rates should the ore supply be insufficient to operate at 3,800 tonnes per day on a continuous basis. Safety is and will remain the number one priority.

Enhanced health checks by qualified health professionals are being conducted for all personnel prior to boarding transportation to and from Brucejack, and additional crew buses are in service to ensure social distancing during transit. Social distancing protocols are in force at all site facilities, and “high-touch” surfaces are being disinfected with increased frequency.

Supplies and Inventory

At present interruptions to the supply chain are not anticipated. Grinding media is currently the limiting factor for Mill consumables, and there is an approximately two-month supply on hand with additional grinding media on order. For mining, emulsion for blasting is the limiting factor as on site storage is limited to approximately five to seven days of product depending on usage levels. Deliveries are made on a scheduled basis to Brucejack from a supplier located within British Columbia. Supply chains are being monitored and increased inventory levels have been established with supplies on order accordingly.

Dore and Concentrate Sales

Doré and flotation concentrate sales are proceeding as planned without any disruptions to date. With multiple off-takers for both doré and flotation concentrate, no sales disruptions are anticipated at this time.

COVID-19 Preparedness and Site Health Protocols

Brucejack’s medical staff include remote-care nurses and advanced-care paramedics under the guidance of two off-site physicians; physicians are on-call to provide guidance or instruction to on-site staff as needed. The site is equipped for emergency medical evacuation, including cases suspected to be contagious. Brucejack’s camp facilities support self-isolation. If any individual experiences symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 (sore throat, fever, sneezing, or coughing), the individual will remain in quarantine for a proscribed duration and under the evaluation of medical staff. An evacuation plan has been established to respond to cases when directed by Northern Health (British Columbia), the regional authority.

Clinic staff are monitoring the COVID-19 crisis and are engaged with Northern Health to continuously discuss and manage Pretivm’s operational protocols.

Finance Update

At March 31, 2020, cash on hand was approximately $40 million, with an additional $16 million remaining undrawn on the revolving credit facility. As a precautionary measure, a request was submitted to draw down the remaining $16 million from the revolving credit facility subsequent to the end of the quarter.

At this time Pretivm has $183.3 million outstanding on the term credit facility and, following the draw of $16 million, will have $200 million drawn and committed on the revolving credit facility. For the remainder of this year, three quarterly payments of approximately $16.7 million remain to be made on the term credit facility and interest remains payable on the outstanding amounts of the term and revolving credit facilities.

COVID-19 Impact on Production

COVID-19 did not impact first quarter gold production. Looking ahead, COVID-19 may have a significant impact on production if the Company is not able to maintain operations. The Company currently expects a modest impact on costs should operations continue with enhanced safety measures in effect.

Local Communities

Pretivm realizes that the remote and dispersed communities of northwest British Columbia are at particular risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as access to healthcare can be a geographical challenge. Pretivm is committed to mitigating the risk of exposure to its staff, their families and neighboring communities in the region. Pretivm is engaging with local communities to address concerns as well as to share and develop strategies to address the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Lyle Morgenthaler, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Mine Engineer, Pretium Resources Inc. is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 responsible for Brucejack Mine development, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating thereto.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

