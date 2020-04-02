Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 27.53 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in prevalence of imid. In addition, emergence of novel anti-inflammatory drugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market as well.



Market Segmentation



This global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:



Application:

RA

Psoriasis

MS

Geographic Segmentation:

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Key Trends for global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 growth



This study identifies emergence of novel anti-inflammatory drugs as the prime reasons driving the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024



The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG and Pfizer Inc.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Customer landscape

Overview

6. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

9. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned



AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtpe7j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900