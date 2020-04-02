Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 27.53 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in prevalence of imid. In addition, emergence of novel anti-inflammatory drugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market as well.

Market Segmentation

This global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:

Application:

  • RA
  • Psoriasis
  • MS

Geographic Segmentation:

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Key Trends for global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 growth

This study identifies emergence of novel anti-inflammatory drugs as the prime reasons driving the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024

The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG and Pfizer Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Customer landscape

  • Overview

6. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors

9. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Amgen Inc.
  • AstraZeneca Plc
  • Bayer AG
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.

