Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Military Ammunition Market 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ammunition Market 2019-2029 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for ammunition, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
Factors such as modernization initiatives, regional conflicts, and instability among the nations are further anticipated to influence the demand for ammunition over the forecast period. For instance, the US, China, Russia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, India, and Brazil are allocating significant amounts to strengthen the capabilities of their ground forces through the procurement of small arms, howitzers, and mortars. The US will heavily invest in the procurement of guided multiple launch rocket systems (GMLRSs), small diameter bombs, Hydra70 rockets, grenades, demolition munitions, and shoulder-launched munitions.
In addition, Substantial evolution of warfare techniques is giving rise to newer methods such as asymmetric warfare including guerilla warfare, and counter-insurgency. Various countries across the globae are engaged in conflicts with their neighbors owing to territorial disputes and instances of terrorism. The situation is overt in the Asia-Pacific region, where rapid economic prosperity and military development have led to an arms race among China, India, Japan, South Korea, and North Korea, which is likely to trigger the demand for associated ammunition in coming years
Scope
- The global Ammunition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.04% over the forecast period.
- The market consists of five segments: Rockets and Others, Artillery Ammunition, Small Caliber Ammunition, Mortar Ammunition, Medium Caliber Ammunition and Large Caliber Ammunition. North America will dominate the sector, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.
- The Rockets and Others segment is expected to be the leading segment with a share of 51.1%.
Reasons to Buy
- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global ammunition market over the next ten years
- Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different ammunition segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them
- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others
- Identify the major channels that are driving the global ammunition market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion
- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global ammunition market
- Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top ammunition providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Global Military Ammunition Market - Overview
- Global Military Ammunition Market By Region, 2019-2029
- Global Military Ammunition Market By Segment, 2019-2029
- Market Dynamics
- Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector
- Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market
- Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector
- Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth
- Global Military Ammunition Market - Segment Analysis
- Segment Analysis: Rockets and Others
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: Artillery Ammunition
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: Small Caliber Ammunition
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: Mortar Ammunition
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: Medium Caliber Ammunition
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segment Analysis: Large Caliber Ammunition
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Global Military Ammunition Market - Regional Analysis
- Global Military Ammunition - Regional Overview, 2019 & 2029
- Regional Analysis: North America
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: Europe
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: Middle East
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: Latin America
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Top Suppliers
- Regional Analysis: Africa
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Top Suppliers
- Trend Analysis - Key Defense Markets
- Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores
- Global Military Ammunition - Country Overview, 2019 & 2029
- Leading Segments in Key Countries
- Country Analysis - 15 leading countries
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2019-2029
- Change in market share, 2019-2029
- Segmental Share (%), 2019-2029
- Country Share (%), 2019 & 2029
- Major Suppliers
- Segmental Analysis
- Military Ammunition Market - Future Outlook (The Road Ahead)
- Key Programs Analysis
- Description of key programs
- Delivery period, units and total expenditure
- Competitive Landscape Analysis
- Competitive analysis - 11 leading companies
- Major Products and Services
- Major Alliances and Recent Contracts
- Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit
Companies Mentioned
- General Dynamics
- Nammo AS
- Expal Systems S.A.
- Saab Group
- Thales
- BAE Systems
- Boeing
- Elbit Systems
- Raytheon Company
- Northrop Grumman
- Rheimetall
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfziuu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900