Dallas, Texas, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Paper Chemicals Market by Type (Process Chemicals, Functional Chemicals, Pulp Chemicals), Form (Specialty Chemicals, Commodity Chemicals), and Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global paper chemicals market size is projected to surpass USD 42 billion by 2025. Paper chemicals is a group of chemicals which are specifically used to modify the characteristics of paper. It is utilized to enhance the properties of paper, including illumination, color, strength, recycling properties, weight, paper quality and associated properties. To obtain the specific attributes the paper is processed through multiple process comprising bleaching, pulping, strengthening, and sizing. The ongoing efforts of the industry players in order to improve the capabilities of paper is anticipated to drive the industry size in the coming years.

The shift toward appealing finish and texture of paper has led to a significant upsurge in the high performance chemical demand. The growing demand for packaged commodities along with the rising inclination toward online shopping is increasing the dependency on paper. In addition, the growing consumption of paper products, such as wraps, baggage, and cups along with steady growth across print media, including newspaper, journals, and magazines as magazines is augmenting the paper demand. This in turn is compelling industry participants to develop advanced products which is leading to boost across the industry.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global paper chemicals industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the paper chemicals industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global paper chemicals market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Paper Chemicals market, the market is categorized into special chemicals and commodity chemicals on the basis of form. The special chemical is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The growth of this segment is primarily contributed to the growing focus to improve aesthetics, strength, and durability of the paper, which in turn will augment the chemical type demand in the coming years.

Europe is expected to experience the significant growth over the forecast period. The ongoing introduction of lightweight and high-performance grades of paper across the consumer goods and food & beverage industry is stimulating the industry size in the region. Furthermore, government and regulatory bodies are promoting adoption of recyclable paper and imposing the bane of plastics, which in turn is fueling the paper demand. The recent boost by the government authorities to develop environment friendly chemical will further complement the industry size over the forecasted timeline.

The major players of the global paper chemical market comprise of Kemira Oyj, BASF, Akzonobel N.V., Ecolab, Solenis, Ashland Inc., Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Archroma, IVAX Paper Chemicals Ltd. The market for paper chemical is consolidated with the presence of established global and domestic players across the globe. Moreover, the established companies are shifting focus toward establishing manufacturing facilities associated with the production of paper. Furthermore, the industry players are coming up with inorganic growth strategies to expand their market presence.

