The publisher has been monitoring the global infertility drugs market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.04 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on the global infertility drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing lifestyle diseases. In addition, raising awareness regarding infertility in couples is anticipated to boost the growth of the global infertility drugs market as well.

Market Segmentation

This global infertility drugs market is segmented as below:

Type:

  • Female Infertility
  • Male Infertility

Product:

  • Hormone-Based Therapy
  • Others

Geographic Segmentation:

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Key Trends for global infertility drugs market growth

This study identifies raising awareness regarding infertility in couples as the prime reasons driving the global infertility drugs market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global infertility drugs market

The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global infertility drugs market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Allergan Plc, Bayer AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Hormone-based therapy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

10. Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

11. Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Allergan Plc
  • Bayer AG
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi

