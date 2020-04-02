Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infertility Drugs Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the global infertility drugs market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.04 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on the global infertility drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing lifestyle diseases. In addition, raising awareness regarding infertility in couples is anticipated to boost the growth of the global infertility drugs market as well.
Market Segmentation
This global infertility drugs market is segmented as below:
Type:
Product:
Geographic Segmentation:
Key Trends for global infertility drugs market growth
This study identifies raising awareness regarding infertility in couples as the prime reasons driving the global infertility drugs market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global infertility drugs market
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global infertility drugs market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Allergan Plc, Bayer AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendors covered
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6w5fca
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
