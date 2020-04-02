Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RNA Sequencing Market: Focus on Product, Technology, Workflow, End User, Application, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The RNA sequencing industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.21% during the forecast period, 2019-2028.
The RNA sequencing market generated $1,064.6 million in revenue in 2019, in terms of value. The RNA sequencing market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market, such as an increase in adoption of personalized medicine, increased utility in patient stratification and therapeutic response research, and significant external funding for executing research and development. However, the expected implementation of patient protection and affordable care act in the U.S., existing lawsuits, and lack of approval with uncertain reimbursement and regulatory policies, among others.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the RNA sequencing market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI, F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG, Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Lexogen GmbH, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dolomite Bio, Takara Bio Inc., and Merck KGaA., among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Market Scope
3 Research Methodology
4 RNA Sequencing: Overview
4.1 Current State of RNA Sequencing
4.2 Market Footprint and Future Potential
4.2.1 North America
4.2.1.1 Future Potential
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.2.1 Future Potential
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.3.1 Future Potential
4.2.4 Latin America
4.2.4.1 Future Potential
4.2.5 Rest-of-the-World
4.2.5.1 Future Potential
4.3 Technology Assessment
4.4 Commercialized Platforms and Applications
5 Industry Analysis
5.1 Legal and Regulatory Framework
5.1.1 U.S.
5.1.1.1 Guidelines Published in FY2018
5.1.1.2 Guidelines Published in FY2016
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.3 Japan
5.2 Patent Landscape
5.3 Comparison of RNA Sequencing Costs
5.4 Publication Statistics
6 Global RNA Sequencing Market: Market Dynamics
6.1 Overview
6.2 Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics
6.3 Market Drivers
6.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine due to Decrease in Cost of Sequencing
6.3.2 Increased Utility in Predictive Biomarkers and Therapeutic Response Research
6.3.3 Significant External Funding for Executing Research and Development
6.4 Market Restraints
6.4.1 Expected Implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in the U.S
6.4.2 Existing Lawsuits
6.4.3 High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach
6.5 Market Opportunities
6.5.1 Development of Portable and Cost-Efficient Technologies
6.5.2 Hybridization of Technologies
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key Strategies and Developments
7.1.1 Product Launch and Upgradations
7.1.2 Synergistic Activities
7.1.3 Funding and Expansions
7.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
7.1.5 Product Approvals
7.2 Market Share Analysis
7.3 Growth Share Analysis (by Companies), 2018
8 Global RNA Sequencing Market (by Product Type)
8.1 Overview
8.2 Instruments
8.2.1 Fully Automated Systems
8.2.2 Semi-Automated Instruments
8.3 Reagents and Kits
8.3.1 Sample Enrichment
8.3.2 Sample Isolation and Extraction
8.3.3 Library Preparation
8.3.4 Sequencing
8.4 Software
9 Global RNA Sequencing Market (by Technology), 2018-2028
9.1 Overview
9.2 Single Molecule Based Sequencing
9.3 Sequence by Synthesis Technology
9.4 Nanopore Sequencing Technology
9.5 Ion Torrent Semiconductor Sequencing
10 Global RNA Sequencing Market (by Workflow), 2018-2028
10.1 Overview
10.2 Sample Isolation and Extraction
10.2.1 Market Size and Future Potential
10.3 Sample Enrichment
10.3.1 Market Size and Future Potential
10.4 Library Preparation
10.4.1 Market Size and Future Potential
10.5 Sequencing
10.5.1 Market Size and Future Potential
10.6 Data Analysis and Management
10.6.1 Market Size and Future Potential
11 Global RNA Sequencing Market (by End User), 2018-2028
11.1 Overview
11.2 Biopharmaceuticals
11.3 Diagnostic Centers
11.4 Life-sciences and Biotechnology Companies
11.5 Research and Academia
12 Global RNA Sequencing Market (by Application), 2018-2028
12.1 Overview
12.2 Diagnostics
12.2.1 Market Size and Future Potential
12.3 Drug Discovery
12.3.1 Market Size and Future Potential
12.4 Translational Medicine
12.4.1 Market Size and Future Potential
12.5 Others
13 Global RNA Sequencing Market, by Region
13.1 Overview
13.2 North America
13.2.1 Key Dynamics
13.2.2 Competitive Landscape
13.2.3 U.S.
13.2.3.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.2.3.2 New Market Opportunities
13.2.3.3 Unmet Needs
13.2.4 Canada
13.2.4.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.2.4.2 New Market Opportunities
13.2.4.3 Unmet Needs
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Key Dynamics
13.3.2 Competitive Landscape
13.3.3 Germany
13.3.3.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.3.3.2 New Market Opportunities
13.3.3.3 Unmet Needs
13.3.4 U.K.
13.3.4.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.3.4.2 New Market Opportunities
13.3.4.3 Unmet Needs
13.3.5 France
13.3.5.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.3.5.2 New Market Opportunities
13.3.5.3 Unmet Needs
13.3.6 Italy
13.3.6.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.3.6.2 New Market Opportunities
13.3.6.3 Unmet Needs
13.3.7 Spain
13.3.7.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.3.7.2 New Market Opportunities
13.3.7.3 Unmet Needs
13.3.8 Russia
13.3.8.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.3.9 Rest-of-Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.4.1 Key Dynamics
13.4.2 Competitive Landscape
13.4.3 China
13.4.3.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.4.3.2 New Market Opportunities
13.4.3.3 Unmet Needs
13.4.4 Japan
13.4.4.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.4.4.2 New Market Opportunities
13.4.4.3 Unmet Needs
13.4.5 India
13.4.5.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.4.5.2 New Market Opportunities
13.4.5.3 Unmet Needs
13.4.6 Australia
13.4.6.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.4.6.2 New Market Opportunities
13.4.6.3 Unmet Needs
13.4.7 South Korea
13.4.7.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.4.7.2 New Market Opportunities
13.4.7.3 Unmet Needs
13.4.8 Rest-of-APAC
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Key Dynamics
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.2.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.5.2.2 New Market Opportunities
13.5.2.3 Unmet Needs
13.5.3 Mexico
13.5.3.1 Market Size and Growth Potential
13.5.3.2 New Market Opportunities
13.5.3.3 Unmet Needs
13.5.4 Rest-of-Latin America
13.6 Rest-of-the-World
13.6.1 Key Dynamics
13.6.1.1 New Market Opportunities
13.6.1.2 Unmet Needs
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Overview
14.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
14.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
14.4 BGI
14.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
14.6 Fluidigm Corporation
14.7 Illumina, Inc.
14.8 Lexogen GmbH
14.9 Oxford Nanopore Technologies
14.10 Pacific Biosciences
14.11 Dolomite Bio
14.12 Merck KGaA
14.13 Becton, Dickinson and Company
14.14 Takara Bio Inc.
14.15 QIAGEN N.V.
14.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
