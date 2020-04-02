Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RNA Sequencing Market: Focus on Product, Technology, Workflow, End User, Application, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The RNA sequencing industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.21% during the forecast period, 2019-2028.



The RNA sequencing market generated $1,064.6 million in revenue in 2019, in terms of value. The RNA sequencing market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market, such as an increase in adoption of personalized medicine, increased utility in patient stratification and therapeutic response research, and significant external funding for executing research and development. However, the expected implementation of patient protection and affordable care act in the U.S., existing lawsuits, and lack of approval with uncertain reimbursement and regulatory policies, among others.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities in the global RNA sequencing market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global RNA sequencing market?

What are the key development strategies which are incorporated by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for RNA sequencing?

What are the key patents obtained by the companies for various technologies in the global RNA sequencing market?

How each segment of the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period 2019 to 2028 and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global RNA sequencing market? What is the anticipated market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

What are the challenges in the global RNA sequencing market currently?

The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the RNA sequencing market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI, F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG, Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Lexogen GmbH, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dolomite Bio, Takara Bio Inc., and Merck KGaA., among others.



