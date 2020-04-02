Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesion Barrier - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Adhesion Barrier market accounted for $582.21 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,213.24 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing market growth include growth in the geriatric population and corresponding age-related chronic diseases, growing volume of surgical procedures and sports-related injuries, and increasing awareness about the medical implications of adhesions. However, reluctance towards the usage of adhesion barriers among surgeons is restraining market growth.
Adhesion barrier is a medical device that is used to reduce abnormal internal scarring following surgery by separating the internal tissues and organs. Adhesion barriers are used in the abdominal, gynaecological, orthopaedic, cardiovascular, reconstructive, and urological surgeries. Adhesion barriers are mostly used in cardiovascular surgeries to heal the coronary artery. The gel and film formulations of adhesion barriers are widely used as compared to the liquid formulation. The application of adhesion barriers is increasing with the increasing number of surgical procedures.
Based on the formulation, the film formulations segment is expected to grow at the considerable rate during the forecast period, due to the growing number of surgical procedures utilizing film-form adhesion barriers and the higher adoption of film-form adhesion barriers by surgeons due to their low cost. The availability of clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of these forms of adhesion barriers further boost the growth of this market.
By Geography, North America is expected to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to increase in the incidence of chronic diseases associated with an ageing population, increase in the volume of surgical procedures, well-established healthcare services, and higher public and private healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the increase in the prevalence of orthopaedic conditions coupled with high adoption of advanced treatment procedures is anticipated to fuel market growth in the U.S.
Some of the key players in global Adhesion Barrier market are Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Sanofi Group, PlantTec Medical GmbH, C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, FzioMed, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., MAST Biosurgery AG, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Getinge AB, Betatech Medical, Innocoll Holdings, and Ethicon US, LLC.
Formulations Covered:
Products Covered:
Ingredients Covered:
Types Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Adhesion Barrier Market, By Formulation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Gel Formulations
5.3 Liquid Formulations
5.4 Film/Mesh Formulations
6 Global Adhesion Barrier Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Natural Adhesion Barriers
6.2.1 Fibrin
6.2.2 Collagen & Protein
6.3 Synthetic Adhesion Barriers
6.3.1 Polyethylene Glycol
6.3.2 Hyaluronic Acid
6.3.3 Regenerated Cellulose
6.3.4 Other Synthetic Adhesion Barrers
6.3.4.1 Silicon Rubber
6.3.4.2 Hydrogel
6.3.4.3 Polyethylene Oxide
6.3.4.4 Icodextrin
6.3.4.5 Expended Polytetrafluroethylene (ePTFE) Membrane
6.3.4.6 Corboxynethylcellulose
6.4 MediShield
6.5 Seprafilm
6.6 Duragen Plus
6.7 Gynecare Interceed
6.8 Oxiplex
6.9 Adept
6.10 Hyalobarrier
6.11 4DryFieldPH
6.12 SprayShield
7 Global Adhesion Barrier Market, By Ingredient
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
7.3 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
7.4 Silicone
7.5 Microsphere
7.6 Dispersants
8 Global Adhesion Barrier Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hemostats
8.3 Internal Tissue Sealants
9 Global Adhesion Barrier Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Orthopedic Surgeries
9.3 Neurological Surgeries
9.4 Gynecological Surgeries
9.5 Reconstructive Surgeries
9.6 General/Abdominal Surgeries
9.7 Urological Surgeries
9.8 Cardiovascular Surgeries
9.9 Thoracic Surgeries
9.10 Other Surgeries
9.10.1 Throat Surgery
9.10.2 Nose Surgery
9.10.3 Burn Surgery
9.10.4 Ear Surgery
10 Global Adhesion Barrier Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals
10.3 Emergency Care Services
10.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.5 Specialty Clinics
10.6 Clinics & Trauma Centers
11 Global Adhesion Barrier Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Anika Therapeutics, Inc.,
13.2 Sanofi Group
13.3 PlantTec Medical GmbH
13.4 C. R. Bard, Inc.
13.5 Medtronic Plc
13.6 Johnson & Johnson
13.7 FzioMed, Inc.,
13.8 Becton Dickinson and Company
13.9 Baxter International, Inc.,
13.10 MAST Biosurgery AG
13.11 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
13.12 Getinge AB
13.13 Betatech Medical
13.14 Innocoll Holdings
13.15 Ethicon US, LLC
