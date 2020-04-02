Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesion Barrier - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Adhesion Barrier market accounted for $582.21 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,213.24 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing market growth include growth in the geriatric population and corresponding age-related chronic diseases, growing volume of surgical procedures and sports-related injuries, and increasing awareness about the medical implications of adhesions. However, reluctance towards the usage of adhesion barriers among surgeons is restraining market growth.



Adhesion barrier is a medical device that is used to reduce abnormal internal scarring following surgery by separating the internal tissues and organs. Adhesion barriers are used in the abdominal, gynaecological, orthopaedic, cardiovascular, reconstructive, and urological surgeries. Adhesion barriers are mostly used in cardiovascular surgeries to heal the coronary artery. The gel and film formulations of adhesion barriers are widely used as compared to the liquid formulation. The application of adhesion barriers is increasing with the increasing number of surgical procedures.



Based on the formulation, the film formulations segment is expected to grow at the considerable rate during the forecast period, due to the growing number of surgical procedures utilizing film-form adhesion barriers and the higher adoption of film-form adhesion barriers by surgeons due to their low cost. The availability of clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of these forms of adhesion barriers further boost the growth of this market.



By Geography, North America is expected to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to increase in the incidence of chronic diseases associated with an ageing population, increase in the volume of surgical procedures, well-established healthcare services, and higher public and private healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the increase in the prevalence of orthopaedic conditions coupled with high adoption of advanced treatment procedures is anticipated to fuel market growth in the U.S.



Some of the key players in global Adhesion Barrier market are Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Sanofi Group, PlantTec Medical GmbH, C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, FzioMed, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., MAST Biosurgery AG, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Getinge AB, Betatech Medical, Innocoll Holdings, and Ethicon US, LLC.



Formulations Covered:

Gel Formulations

Liquid Formulations

Film/Mesh Formulations

Products Covered:

Natural Adhesion Barriers

Synthetic Adhesion Barriers

MediShield

Seprafilm

Duragen Plus

Gynecare Interceed

Oxiplex

Adept

Hyalobarrier

4DryFieldPH

SprayShield

Ingredients Covered:

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Silicone

Microsphere

Dispersants

Types Covered:

Hemostats

Internal Tissue Sealants

Applications Covered:

Orthopaedic Surgeries

Neurological Surgeries

Gynaecological Surgeries

Reconstructive Surgeries

General/Abdominal Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Thoracic Surgeries

Other Surgeries

End Users Covered:

Hospitals

Emergency Care Services

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Speciality Clinics

Clinics & Trauma Centers

