Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oman Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, the building construction industry in Oman is expected to record a CAGR of 5.8% to reach OMR 3.9 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Oman, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Oman Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects
2.1 Construction Industry Growth Dynamics
2.1.1 Oman Construction Industry Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
2.1.2 Oman Construction Markets Snapshot
2.1.3 Oman Building Construction Industry Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
2.1.4 Oman Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
2.2 Analysis by Building and Infrastructure Construction Sectors
2.2.1 Market Share Analysis by Building Construction Sectors, 2015 - 2024
2.2.2 Market Share Analysis by Infrastructure Construction Markets, 2015 - 2024
2.3 Trend Analysis of Key Macroeconomic KPIs
2.3.1 Economic Outlook - GDP
2.3.2 Economic Outlook - GDP per Capita
2.3.3 Business Confidence
2.3.4 Consumer Confidence
2.3.5 Demographics - Population
2.4 Global Construction Industry Attractiveness Snapshot
2.4.1 Global Construction Industry Hot Spots
2.4.2 Global Construction and Real Estate Industry Attractiveness
2.4.3 Global Construction Industry Risk Index
3 Oman Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
3.1 Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
3.2 Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
3.3 Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
3.4 Residential Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024
4 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type
4.1 Snapshot by Residential Building Construction Markets by Construction Type
4.2 Multi Family Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
4.3 Multi Family Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
4.4 Multi Family Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
4.5 Multi Family Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024
4.6 Single Family Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
4.7 Single Family Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
4.8 Single Family Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
4.9 Single Family Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024
5 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities
5.1 Snapshot by Residential Building Construction Markets by Key Cities
5.2 Tier - 1 Cities Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
5.3 Tier - 1 Cities Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
5.4 Tier - 1 Cities Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
5.5 Tier - 2 Cities Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
5.6 Tier - 2 Cities Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
5.7 Tier - 2 Cities Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
5.8 Tier - 3 Cities Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
5.9 Tier - 3 Cities Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
5.10 Tier - 3 Cities Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
6 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point
6.1 Snapshot by Residential Building Construction Markets by Price Point
6.2 Luxury Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
6.3 Luxury Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
6.4 Luxury Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
6.5 Luxury Residential Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024
6.6 Mid-Tier Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
6.7 Mid-Tier Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
6.8 Mid-Tier Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
6.9 Mid-Tier Residential Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024
6.10 Affordable Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
6.11 Affordable Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
6.12 Affordable Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
6.13 Affordable Residential Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024
7 Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
7.1 Snapshot by Residential Building Construction Markets by Development Stage
7.2 New Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
7.3 Re-development Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
7.4 Maintenance Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
8 Oman Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
8.1 Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
8.2 Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
8.3 Commercial Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
8.4 Market Share Analysis by Commercial Building Construction Markets
9 Office Building Construction Outlook
9.1 Office Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
9.2 Office Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
9.3 Office Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
9.4 Snapshot by Office Building Construction Markets by Price Point
9.5 Grade - A Office Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
9.6 Grade - B Office Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
9.7 Grade - C Office Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
10 Retail Building Construction Outlook
10.1 Retail Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
10.2 Retail Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
10.3 Retail Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
11 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook
11.1 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
11.2 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
11.3 Hospitality and Luxury Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
12 Restaurant Building Construction Outlook
12.1 Restaurant Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
12.2 Restaurant Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
12.3 Restaurant Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
13 Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook
13.1 Sports Facility Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
13.2 Sports Facility Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
13.3 Sports Facility Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
14 Entertainment Building Construction Outlook
14.1 Entertainment Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
14.2 Entertainment Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
14.3 Entertainment Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
15 Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
15.1 Snapshot by Commercial Building Construction Markets by Development Stage
15.2 New Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
15.3 Re-development Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
15.4 Maintenance Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
16 Oman Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
16.1 Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
16.2 Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
16.3 Industrial Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
17 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors
17.1 Market Share Analysis by Industrial Building Construction Markets
17.2 Manufacturing Plant Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
17.3 Manufacturing Plant Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
17.4 Manufacturing Plant Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
17.5 Metal & Material Processing Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
17.6 Metal & Material Processing Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
17.7 Metal & Material Processing Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
17.8 Chemical & Pharmaceutical Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
17.9 Chemical & Pharmaceutical Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
17.10 Chemical & Pharmaceutical Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
18 Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
18.1 Snapshot by Industrial Building Construction Markets by Development Stage
18.2 New Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
18.3 Re-development Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
18.4 Maintenance Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
19 Oman Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
19.1 Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
19.2 Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
19.3 Institutional Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
20 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors
20.1 Market Share Analysis by Institutional Building Construction Markets
20.2 Healthcare Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
20.3 Healthcare Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
20.4 Healthcare Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
20.5 Education Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
20.6 Education Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
20.7 Education Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
20.8 Public Convenience Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
20.9 Public Convenience Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
20.10 Public Convenience Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
21 Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
21.1 Snapshot by Institutional Building Construction Markets by Development Stage
21.2 New Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
21.3 Re-development Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
21.4 Maintenance Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
22 Oman Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities
22.1 Snapshot of Building Construction Markets by Key Cities
22.2 Al-Seeb Building Construction Markets Snapshot
22.3 Bawshar Building Construction Markets Snapshot
22.4 Salalah Building Construction Markets Snapshot
22.5 Mutrah Building Construction Markets Snapshot
22.6 Sohar Building Construction Markets Snapshot
22.7 Al-Buraymi Building Construction Markets Snapshot
22.8 Sur Building Construction Markets Snapshot
22.9 Amarat Building Construction Markets Snapshot
22.1 Al-Khaburah Building Construction Markets Snapshot
22.11 Nizwa Building Construction Markets Snapshot
23 Oman Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
24 Oman Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
25 Oman Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
26 Infrastructure Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
27 Further Reading
Companies Mentioned
