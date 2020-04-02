Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertilizer Spreader - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fertilizer Spreader market accounted for a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing demand for crops with improved quality and high rate of adoption of technology in agriculture. However, lack of awareness among the people and migration of farming to other occupations is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Fertilizer Spreader is an agricultural device, widely used for scattering bulk materials, especially, manure or fertilizer, over a relatively wide area. It calibrates various rates of application depending on the spreading material being used. Generally, it is a chemical compound of dry pelletized free-flowing material which requires a particular rate of application. The fertilizer spreader is a substitute for the farm seeders equipment. They are adjustable to regulate the dosage, and in some cases are covered. It can cover an entire field very rapidly, due to its large working width. Even the smallest of the three models available in the base game can cover about a hectare before it needs to be refilled.
By type, drop spreaders segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it allows for a more detail-focused application of seed, weed killer, or fertilizer. It allows for precise applications, for example, along flower beds, however, it normally takes a little longer and is utilized to ensure that not excessive or too little water is put in one area. It is perfect for smaller yards with few obstructions.
On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to rising dependence on fertilizers for improver crop productivity. The advancement of the South-North water transfer plant project in China would deploy different construction machinery either by renting or owning the hardware, hence growing the demand for construction machinery over the next decades. The rising number of dam construction, real-estate business, commercial and private buildings, and extension of rail and road infrastructure in the region are few drivers for market growth.
Some of the key players in Fertilizer Spreader Market include AGCO Corporation, CLASS, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere and Company, IRIS Spreaders Co Ltd, Kasco Manufacturing, Kubota, Kuhn Group, Kverneland AS, Mahindra & Mahindra and Techint Group.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Fertilizer Spreader Market, By Sales Channel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Aftermarket
5.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
6 Global Fertilizer Spreader Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Broadcast Spreaders
6.3 Drop Spreaders
6.4 Dry Spreaders
6.5 Liquid Spreaders
6.6 Pendulum Spreaders
6.7 Rotary Spreaders
7 Global Fertilizer Spreader Market, By Components
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Drop Tube
7.3 Fertilizer Distributor
7.4 Hopper or Storage
8 Global Fertilizer Spreader Market, By Product Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mounted
8.3 Trailed
9 Global Fertilizer Spreader Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Farm
9.3 Garden & Orchard
10 Global Fertilizer Spreader Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 AGCO Corporation
12.2 CLASS
12.3 CNH Industrial N.V.
12.4 Deere and Company
12.5 IRIS Spreaders Co Ltd
12.6 Kasco Manufacturing
12.7 Kubota
12.8 Kuhn Group
12.9 Kverneland AS
12.10 Mahindra & Mahindra
12.11 Techint Group
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6rxyd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: