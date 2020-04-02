Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertilizer Spreader - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fertilizer Spreader market accounted for a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing demand for crops with improved quality and high rate of adoption of technology in agriculture. However, lack of awareness among the people and migration of farming to other occupations is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Fertilizer Spreader is an agricultural device, widely used for scattering bulk materials, especially, manure or fertilizer, over a relatively wide area. It calibrates various rates of application depending on the spreading material being used. Generally, it is a chemical compound of dry pelletized free-flowing material which requires a particular rate of application. The fertilizer spreader is a substitute for the farm seeders equipment. They are adjustable to regulate the dosage, and in some cases are covered. It can cover an entire field very rapidly, due to its large working width. Even the smallest of the three models available in the base game can cover about a hectare before it needs to be refilled.



By type, drop spreaders segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it allows for a more detail-focused application of seed, weed killer, or fertilizer. It allows for precise applications, for example, along flower beds, however, it normally takes a little longer and is utilized to ensure that not excessive or too little water is put in one area. It is perfect for smaller yards with few obstructions.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to rising dependence on fertilizers for improver crop productivity. The advancement of the South-North water transfer plant project in China would deploy different construction machinery either by renting or owning the hardware, hence growing the demand for construction machinery over the next decades. The rising number of dam construction, real-estate business, commercial and private buildings, and extension of rail and road infrastructure in the region are few drivers for market growth.

Some of the key players in Fertilizer Spreader Market include AGCO Corporation, CLASS, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere and Company, IRIS Spreaders Co Ltd, Kasco Manufacturing, Kubota, Kuhn Group, Kverneland AS, Mahindra & Mahindra and Techint Group.

