Company Announcement No. 392
Articles of Association for H+H International A/S
Amendments to the Articles of Association of the company were adopted at H+H International A/S's annual general meeting on 2 April 2020.
The new Articles of Association dated 2 April 2020 are attached as PDF.
Kent Arentoft Michael T Andersen
Chairman of the Board of Directors CEO
