FRANKLIN, Ind., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announced that it is continuing to manufacture its strategic alloy products because of the Company’s essential role as part of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. The Company is pleased to report that all four of its U.S. facilities remain in operation and are serving customers in both the defense and commercial sectors.



IBC manufactures a variety of beryllium-aluminum, beryllium-copper, and other specialty copper alloy products that are used in military and national defense applications, as well as in automotive, aerospace, industrial, oil and gas, and other industries. To learn more about the products that IBC manufactures, please go here: https://www.ibcadvancedalloys.com/products

“IBC is taking all necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of our employees and their families, and we are closely following the directives of the governors in each of the four U.S. states in which we operate,” said Mark A. Smith, IBC Board Chairman. “We are also proud to continue serving as productive members of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base, as well as meeting the needs of our many customers in multiple commercial markets.”

“Demand for IBC’s products has shown strong upward trends in recent months,” Mr. Smith added. “While the COVID-19 pandemic will have an impact on us and virtually all other companies in our sector, we look forward to seeing demand continue an upward trend once the U.S. and global economies return to full force.”

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

