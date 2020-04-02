QUEBEC CITY, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada estimates that 800,000 foodservice jobs have already been lost nationwide due to COVID-19 — more than 175,000 just in Quebec alone — and they might not return if current conditions continue.
With restaurants now struggling to pay rent and other bills due in April, the national association has conducted a survey to shed light on the state of the industry. Responses from foodservice operators across the country have revealed:
“Not only was our industry among the first to feel the impacts of COVID-19, we’ve been one of the hardest hit so far, with nearly two thirds of our workforce now lost,” said Shanna Munro, Restaurants Canada President and CEO. ”In our 75 years of existence as Canada’s national foodservice association, these are by far the worst numbers we have ever seen.”
Quebec’s $16 billion foodservice industry represents 4 per cent of the province’s GDP. If conditions do not improve, Restaurants Canada estimates that Quebec’s foodservice sales will be down more than $3.7 billion for the second quarter of 2020.
The voice of foodservice is being heard
Restaurants Canada has been working closely with government and industry stakeholders since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, contributing to efforts to safeguard public health and assure business continuity as much as possible.
“We commend the Quebec government for making sure restaurant delivery and takeout, including drive-thru, have been recognized as essential services throughout this crisis,” said David Lefebvre, Restaurants Canada Vice President, Federal and Quebec. “We are also encouraged by relief measures that continue to be introduced for small and medium-sized businesses. Without the steps already taken, the impact of COVID-19 on our industry would be even more devastating.”
Working toward a swift and strong recovery
Restaurants Canada continues to be at the table, working with all levels of government to strengthen actions already taken in the following areas to provide foodservice businesses with more immediate protection and relief, as well as help to reopen and rehire:
About the Restaurants Canada survey
Conclusions cited above are based on responses to a Restaurants Canada survey conducted between March 25 and March 29, 2020. Restaurants Canada received a total of 655 completed surveys from foodservice operators across Canada, representing 13,300 locations (as many respondents belong to multi-unit businesses). Canada’s commercial foodservice industry is made up of 97,500 establishments, including full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants, caterers and drinking places.
About Restaurants Canada
Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Quebec’s foodservice sector is a $16 billion industry that directly employs more than 280,000 workers, is the province’s number one source of first jobs and serves 4 million customers every day.
