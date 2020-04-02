TORONTO, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") announces new drilling results from its Winter 2020 exploration program at its Wawa Gold Project, located 2 kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario. Hole SD-20-285A and SD-20-286 were testing the deeper extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone, beyond the current footprint of the Surluga Deposit1. Hole SD-20-285A intersected 5.7 g/t gold over 0.6 metres at a depth of 444 metres down-hole while SD-20-286 intersected 3 zones of high-grade gold mineralization between 541 and 567 metres. These results indicate that gold mineralization does extend beyond the Surluga Deposit’s currently defined depth of 325 metres (Figure 1). The 2020 drill program has been delayed due to COVID-19 (see March 31, 2020 News Release), but exploration activities are ongoing at the Wawa Gold Project and drill results for another 3 holes that were completed prior to the shutdown will be released as they are received.



Quentin Yarie, Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine, stated, "The first set of drill results from the 2020 drill program suggests that the Surluga Deposit continues and can grow at depth. The first drill holes were exploring the largely untested areas of the structure with results showing that there is a broad distribution of gold in the Jubilee Shear Zone indicative of higher-grade gold mineralization within the zone and at depth. We expect that results from the holes that we were able to drill to date will enable us to further define the geometry of the mineralization below the current resource. This newly discovered extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone will continue to be a high priority target when we resume our 2020 drilling program.”

Figure 1. Long section showing location of reported gold intersections

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a3c1284-bdce-4bbf-95a1-c012447b555b

Table 1. Highlights of reported drill results

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* True

Width

(m) Visible

gold Gold

(g/t) Zone SD-20-285A 367.7 371.6 3.9 1.1 Discovery Including 368.8 369.7 0.9 2.5 443.3 457.0 13.7 12.9 0.5 Jubilee

Shear Zone Including 444.0 444.6 0.6 5.7 489.6 494.6 5.0 4.7 1.0 SD-20-286 541.0 567.3 26.3 24.2 0.7 Jubilee

Shear Zone Including 541.0 541.9 0.9 5.2 Including 556.1 557.2 1.1 1.0 5.5 Including 566.3 567.3 1.0 0.92 3.4

Table 2. Coordinates of reported holes

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth

(m) SD-20-285A 668347 5315505 350.6 309 -68 551 SD-20-286 668423 5315483 348.3 282 -75 601

Hole SD-20-285A intersected in the Jubilee Shear Zone a 1.3 metre-wide quartz vein rich in pyrite surrounded by weak to moderate white mica alteration, incipient quartz veining and pervasive dissemination of pyrite. Higher grade mineralization is associated with the larger quartz vein.

Hole SD-20-286 intersected the possible outer margin of an array of elongated quartz veins that is characteristic of the higher-grade zones of the Jubilee Shear Zone. In the zones of higher-grade mineralization, elongated quartz veins with disseminated pyrite were observed on one side of the drill core, indicating that the potential center of the array of quartz veins is located east of the trace of the hole. The on-going drill hole is targeting the deeper extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone where the center of the array of elongated quartz veins is potentially located.

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P Geo. is the qualified person responsible for preparing, supervising and approving the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

Red Pine has a 64.5% interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar LP. holding the remaining 35.5% interest. Red Pine is the operating manager of the Project and is focused on expanding the existing gold resource on the property.

For more information about the Company visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or Mia Boiridy, President, (416) 364-7024, mboiridy@redpineexp.com

1Wawa Gold Project resource of 1,307,000 tonnes @ 5.47 g/t gold for 230,000 ounces in the indicated category and 2,716,000 tonnes @ 5.39 g/t gold for 471,000 ounces in the inferred category (National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, effective July 16, 2019)

