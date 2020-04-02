Selbyville, Delaware, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent research report added by Market Study Report, global PVC floor market recorded a valuation of USD 780 million in 2018 and is estimated to surpass USD 1,710 million at a CAGR of 10.4 per cent through 2025. Extensive product use across commercial and residential buildings has driven the large-scale adoption of PVC floors.

PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) is a substance that is used in the production of myriad household fixtures like windows, doors, pipe fittings, and floors. Massive use of these floors across commercial and residential sector, due to their relatively inexpensive installation, has added to the expansion of PVC floor market size.

Based on the sales volume, the overall sales of PVC floor market across the United States observed an increase of 60,354 K Sqm in 2016 from 38,797 K sqm in 2012 and is forecast to witness an upsurge from 67,449 K sqm to 125,548 K Sqm over 2017-2022.

Considering the competitive landscape, the top three companies across global PVC floor market make up more than over 41.80 per cent of the overall market share, in terms of revenue. The top three market players, Armstrong, Bonie, and LG Hausys accounted for 20.70 per cent, 11.06 per cent, and 10.04 per cent share respectively.

The PVC floor market has seen an increase in terms of revenue with respect to the rise in global economic development and better consumer affordability, In addition to this, vast environmental awareness also stands as an important factor in the widespread momentum of PVC floor industry.

Increasing environmental concerns play a vital role in the industry expansion. Considering how ferocious the competitive landscape is, manufacturers are expected to ensure that their products depict excellent performance and high quality, along with good services. They are also likely to closely scrutinize the latest trends in the market and focus on their R&D activities to attain a higher share in the industry and have a competitive edge over their rivals.

A robust rise in electric switch sales has brought about plenty of growth opportunities for industry players, however, it may be problematic for new entrants to have a steady position in the market, on account of lack of support in downstream channels and technology.

Key insights for the report:

PVC floorings are abundantly used across residential and commercial buildings, given their inexpensive and easy installation.

Overall sales of PVC floor market across the United States is anticipated to increase to 125,548 K sqm by the end of 2022.

Companies partaking in the PVC floor industry include Bonie, Armstrong, LG Hausys, and others. The market shares of these companies are 11.06%, 20.70%, and 10.04% respectively. Jointly, these companies account to nearly 41.80% of the total market share.

QY Research has segmented the global PVC floor industry on the basis of type, application, region, and competitive landscape:

PVC Floor Market Type Analysis (Revenue, 2014-2025, USD Million)

Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl tiles (VT)

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

PVC Floor Market Application Analysis (Revenue, 2014-2025, USD Million)

Commercial

Residential

Table of Content

PVC Floor Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, 2014-2025, USD Million)

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

PVC Floor Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, 2014-2025, USD Million)

Armstrong

Bonie

LG Hausys

Gerflor

Forbo

Mohawk(including IVC)

Mannington

Tarkett

Polyflor

HANWHA

